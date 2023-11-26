NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Chargers vs Ravens on SNF in Week 12?

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

However, the Chargers and Ravens both have some injury concerns heading into the Sunday Night Football game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Inactives for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers safety JT Woods is ruled out for the NFL Week 12 clash against the Baltimore Ravens

Which players are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Nick Vannett (Tight End)

JT Woods (Safety)

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Nick Vannett (concussion) and JT Woods (illness) for Week 12. Los Angeles has also listed Gerald Everett (chest) and Jalen Guyton (groin) as questionable for this weekend.

Which players are inactive for the Baltimore Ravens?

Mark Andrews (Tight End)

Trent Simpson (Linebacker)

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out Mark Andrews (ankle) and Trenton Simpson (concussion) for Week 12. The visitors have also listed Ronnie Stanley (knee), Marlon Humphrey (calf), Damarion Williams (ankle), Charlie Kolar (illness), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and Zay Flowers (hip) as questionable for the matchup against the Ravens.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 12 game

The Week 12 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens will be played on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The match will air live on NBC.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Chargers-Ravens game:

Game : Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens

: Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens When : Sunday, Nov. 26

: Sunday, Nov. 26 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth as the announcers for the Chargers-Ravens SNF game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be providing updates from the sidelines.