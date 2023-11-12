NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Raiders vs Jets on SNF in Week 10?

The Las Vegas Raiders will lock horns with the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football game is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Jets are currently third in the AFC East with a 4-4 record. Meanwhile, the Raiders are third in the AFC West with a 4-5 record.

Here, we take a look at the players who are ruled out for the Raiders vs. Jets Week 10 fixture.

NFL Inactives for Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets in Week 10

New York Jets OL Billy Turner

Which players are inactive for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have any players on the inactive list for Week 10. However, the hosts have listed offensive tackle Kolton Miller as doubtful.

Las Vegas has also designated Jakob Johnson (concussion) and Marcus Peters (knee) as questionable for this weekend's game.

Which players are inactive for the New York Jets?

OL Duane Brown

OL Billy Turner

LB Chazz Surratt

The New York Jets have listed Duana Brown (hip), Billy Turner (finger) and Chazz Surratt (ankle) as out for Week 10. Will McDonald is questionable for the SNF contest.

How to watch Raiders vs. Jets? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 10 game

The Week 10 NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets will be played on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The match will air live on NBC.

Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game : Raiders vs. Jets

: Raiders vs. Jets When : Sunday, Nov. 12

: Sunday, Nov. 12 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth as the announcers for the Raiders-Jets game on NBC. Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sidelines.