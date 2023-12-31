NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Vikings vs. Packers on SNF in Week 17?

The Minnesota Vikings will lock horns with the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The eagerly-awaited game is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 31, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Vikings are currently second in the NFC North with a 7-8 record. They are on a two-game losing streak heading into Week 17.

Meanwhile, the Packers are third in the NFC North with the same 7-8 record. Since Green Bay lost to Minnesota earlier in the season, Matt LaFleur's side is behind the Vikings on the table.

Interestingly, a win for either team keeps them in the hunt for the playoffs. However, a defeat will rule out the other team's chance of reaching the postseason.

Nonetheless, the Vikings and Packers have some injury woes heading into the Week 17 game.

NFL inactive for Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 17

Minnesota Vikings CB Byron Murphy is ruled out for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season

Which players are inactive for the Minnesota Vikings?

CB, Byron Murphy

WR, Jalen Nailor

S, Theo Jackson

DL, Jaquelin Roy

The Vikings will be without Byron Murphy (knee), Jalen Nailor (concussion), Theo Jackson (toe) and Jaquelin Roy (ankle) for Week 17.

Which player is inactive for the Green Bay Packers?

CB, Eric Stokes

Meanwhile, the Packers have ruled out Eric Stokes (hamstring) for Sunday's game.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers?TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 17 game

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers game will air on NBC. Fans in Minnesota can catch the game live on the local channel KARE 11.

The Vikings-Packers Week 17 matchup on SNF can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Date : Sunday, Dec. 31

: Sunday, Dec. 31 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Peacock and Fubo TV