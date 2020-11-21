NFL inactives for Week 11

The New Orleans Saints have endured debilitating injuries to arguably their two most important players this NFL season, and yet the team is still in the Super Bowl conversation.
It just goes to show that having depth on the roster is just as crucial in the NFL as having star power.
The Saints played six of their first seven games this season without wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set an NFL record last season with 149 catches and was voted NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Thomas was sidelined by ankle and hamstring injuries, and he served a one-game suspension for fighting with a teammate. Thomas returned in Week 9.
In Week 10, the Saints lost quarterback Drew Brees. The future Hall of Famer and NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in New Orleans' win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Brees is going to be out indefinitely, and the Saints (7-2) just hope he can be ready in time for the NFL playoffs. While Brees recovers, backup QB Taysom Hill has been tabbed to start in Week 11 when the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons.
Brees is the biggest name in the NFL to hit the inactive list for Week 11. Here are the other players that have been ruled out for their team's games this week as of Friday evening.
NFL Week 11 inactives
Philadelphia Eagles
S Rudy Ford (hamstring) out at Cleveland
Houston Texans
S Michael Thomas (shoulder) out vs. New England
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees (ribs) out vs. Atlanta
TE Josh Hill (concussion) out vs. Atlanta
RB Dwayne Washington (back) out vs. Atlanta
Cincinnati Bengals
RB Joe Mixon (foot) out at Washington
Washington Football Team
LB Jared Norris (hamstring) out vs. Cincinnati
DE Ryan Anderson (knee) out vs. Cincinnati
OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) out vs. Cincinnati
S Deshazor Everett (ankle) out vs. Cincinnati
Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Jay Elliott (illness) out at Jacksonville
RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) out at Jacksonville
RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) out at Jacksonville
Jacksonville Jaguars
TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee) out vs. Pittsburgh
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) out vs. Pittsburgh
Tennessee Titans
DT Larrell Murchison (rib) out at Baltimore
TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) out at Baltimore
WR Adam Humphries (concussion) out at Baltimore
CB Adoree Jackson (knee) out at Baltimore
LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) out at Baltimore
OG Rodger Saffold (ankle) out at Baltimore
Detroit Lions
WR Kenny Golladay (hip) out at Carolina
RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) out at Carolina
WR Danny Amendola (hip) out at Carolina
Carolina Panthers
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out vs. Detroit
Denver Broncos
LB Joe Jones (calf) out vs. Miami
Dallas Cowboys
C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) out at Minnesota
Minnesota Vikings
OG Ezra Cleveland (ankle) out vs. Dallas
Green Bay Packers
RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) out at Indianapolis
Kansas City Chiefs
OT Mitchell Schwartz (back) out at Las Vegas
DE Taco Charlton (ankle) out at Las VegasPublished 21 Nov 2020, 11:07 IST