NFL inactives for Week 11

The New Orleans Saints have endured debilitating injuries to arguably their two most important players this NFL season, and yet the team is still in the Super Bowl conversation.

It just goes to show that having depth on the roster is just as crucial in the NFL as having star power.

The Saints played six of their first seven games this season without wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set an NFL record last season with 149 catches and was voted NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Fitting that @cantguardmike went OFF on the day he broke the single-season receptions record.@Saints | #Saints pic.twitter.com/gEgyL5GbQt — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2019

Thomas was sidelined by ankle and hamstring injuries, and he served a one-game suspension for fighting with a teammate. Thomas returned in Week 9.

In Week 10, the Saints lost quarterback Drew Brees. The future Hall of Famer and NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in New Orleans' win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Brees is going to be out indefinitely, and the Saints (7-2) just hope he can be ready in time for the NFL playoffs. While Brees recovers, backup QB Taysom Hill has been tabbed to start in Week 11 when the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons.

Brees is the biggest name in the NFL to hit the inactive list for Week 11. Here are the other players that have been ruled out for their team's games this week as of Friday evening.

NFL Week 11 inactives

Philadelphia Eagles

S Rudy Ford (hamstring) out at Cleveland

Houston Texans

S Michael Thomas (shoulder) out vs. New England

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees (ribs) out vs. Atlanta

TE Josh Hill (concussion) out vs. Atlanta

RB Dwayne Washington (back) out vs. Atlanta

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (foot) out at Washington

Washington Football Team

LB Jared Norris (hamstring) out vs. Cincinnati

DE Ryan Anderson (knee) out vs. Cincinnati

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) out vs. Cincinnati

S Deshazor Everett (ankle) out vs. Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Jay Elliott (illness) out at Jacksonville

RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) out at Jacksonville

RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) out at Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars

TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee) out vs. Pittsburgh

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) out vs. Pittsburgh

Tennessee Titans

DT Larrell Murchison (rib) out at Baltimore

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) out at Baltimore

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) out at Baltimore

CB Adoree Jackson (knee) out at Baltimore

LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) out at Baltimore

OG Rodger Saffold (ankle) out at Baltimore

Detroit Lions

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) out at Carolina

RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) out at Carolina

WR Danny Amendola (hip) out at Carolina

Carolina Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out vs. Detroit

Christian McCaffery has officially been ruled out for the #Panthers game Sunday against the #Lions. This is the second straight game McCaffery will be out after suffering a shoulder injury in his return against the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/gqCdABV8Uc — FoxSportsRadio1400 (@1400FoxSports) November 18, 2020

Denver Broncos

LB Joe Jones (calf) out vs. Miami

Dallas Cowboys

C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) out at Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings

OG Ezra Cleveland (ankle) out vs. Dallas

Green Bay Packers

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) out at Indianapolis

Kansas City Chiefs

OT Mitchell Schwartz (back) out at Las Vegas

DE Taco Charlton (ankle) out at Las Vegas