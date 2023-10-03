NFL injuries: List of players out for 2023-2024 feat. JK Dobbins, Tre'Davious White

The NFL is a beautiful league, but like every season, 2023 has seen plenty of players already suffering season-ending injuries in the first month. It's part of the game, even if sometimes it's brutal to see.

Check out a list of players who have already been declared out for the remainder of the season with injuries:

NFL players out for the 2023 season with injuries

Week 1:

Aaron Rodgers: The New York Jets quarterback suffered a torn Achilles just four plays into the 2023 season and is not expected to return despite his effort to play this season. The injury is serious - he had surgery to repair his Achilles.

JK Dobbins: Just like Rodgers, the Baltimore Ravens running back suffered a torn Achilles in the first game of the season. It's a difficult situation for Dobbins, who has shown plenty of promise in his NFL career but has never been able to stay healthy for a full season.

Jack Conklin: The Browns lost their star tackle right at the beginning of the season, as Conklin suffered a significant knee injury that will see him miss the 2023 season entirely.

Week 2:

Nick Chubb: A gruesome knee injury suffered by Chubb during Week 2's Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will see the running back miss the entire season.

Avonte Maddox: The Eagles slot cornerback suffered a torn pec during a game against the Minnesota Vikings and will only return in 2023.

C. J. Gardner-Johnson: The NFL leader in interceptions in the previous season also suffered a torn pec in Week 2. Gardner-Johnson and Maddox were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

Week 3:

Mike Williams: The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver tore his ACL playing against the Minnesota Vikings.

Trevon Diggs: A non-contact injury for Diggs during practice ended his season prematurely. The Cowboys lost the subsequent game to the Arizona Cardinals.

Week 4:

Tre'Davious White: Just like Rodgers and Dobbins, the Bills cornerback tore his Achilles and is now to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.