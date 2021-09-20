×
NFL Injuries today: Injury bug strikes hard in early games

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
Modified Sep 20, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Listicle

NFL injuries are a given in a physical, brutal sport. But this Sunday was savage, especially in the early slate of games, a trend that continued throughout the day. Dozens of players got banged up; some weren't able to return to the game, while others had their seasons cut short.

For the average fan, there were too many injuries to keep track of. A star in your favorite or fantasy team might be out for a while. On that note, here's a look at a seemingly never-ending list of injured NFL players in Sunday's games.

List of NFL injuries from Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL injuries

  • OT Alex Leatherwood - oblique - did not return to the game; severity unknown and is questionable for Week 3
  • QB Derek Carr - leg - did return to finish the game; medical staff will likely be cautious with him over the next few days.
  • EDGE TJ Watt - Groin - did not return to the game; unknown on severity or whether he will play Week 3.
  • WR Diontae Johnson - knee - injured on last play of game, could range from missing a few weeks with MCL sprain or out for the season with ACL tear.
  • DE Tyson Alualu - ankle - did not return to the game, and will likely miss rest of season.
  • DL Isaiah Buggs - injuries unknown - DT Cameron Heyward stated post-game that Buggs was banged up during the game. but played through it.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles NFL injuries

  • RB Elijah Mitchell - shoulder - believed to only be a stinger and will be questionable leading up to Week 3
  • RB Trey Sermon - concussion - did not return to game, will have to undergo protocol and pass the concussion tests
  • DT Kevin Givens - ankle - did not return to the game, will be questionable for Week 3
  • RB JaMycal Hasty - ankle - did not return to game and could miss Week 3
Eagles believe DE Brandon Graham tore his Achilles, per source.
  • DE Brandon Graham - Achilles - likely to miss the rest of the season
  • G Brandon Brooks - pec/chest - will miss several weeks

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns NFL injuries

  • QB Tyrod Taylor - hamstring - did not return and will miss Thursday's game
  • WR Nico Collins - shoulder - did not return to game
  • WR Danny Amendola - hamstring - did not return to game
  • TE Antony Auclair - eye - did not return to game
  • DE Eric Murray - concussion - did not return to game and will have to pass protocol
  • WR Jarvis Landry - knee - did not return to game and could miss several weeks
  • QB Baker Mayfield - dislocated shoulder - did not miss a snap after getting it popped back in, but should be watched over the next few days

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars NFL injuries

  • EDGE Bradley Chubb - ankle - did not return to game
  • LB Josey Jewell - shoulder - did not return to game
  • TE James O'Shaughnessy - ankle - did not return to game
  • G AJ Cann - hamstring - did not return to game
  • CB CJ Henderson - hip - did not return to game
  • WR Laviska Shenault - shoulder - questionable for Week 3

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers NFL injuries

  • G Pat Elfein - hamstring - did not return to game

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts NFL injuries

  • RB Darrell Henderson - ribs - did not return to game
  • OLB Justin Lawler - hand - did not return to game
  • QB Carson Wentz - ankle - did not return to game and could miss time

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins NFL injuries

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds - cramps - will be good for Week 3
  • QB Tua Tagovailoa - rib - did not return to game and may miss a few more weeks depending on severity
  • WR Jakeem Grant - ankle - was questionable but the injury is not severe

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears NFL injuries

  • QB Andy Dalton - knee - did not return to game and could miss Week 3

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL injuries

  • WR Russell Gage - ankle - did return to game and should be good for Week 3
  • CB AJ Terrell - concussion - did not return to game and will have to pass the protocols
  • WR Jaydon Mickens - hip - did not return to game

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals NFL injuries

  • RB Dalvin Cook - concussion/head - did not return to game
  • CB Marco Wilson - ankle - did not return to game

Tennesee Titans at Seattle Seahawks NFL injuries

  • G Rodger Saffold lll - shoulder - did not return to game

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens NFL injuries

  • S DeShon Elliott - concussion - did not return to game.
