NFL Injuries today: Injury bug strikes hard in early games

NFL injuries are a given in a physical, brutal sport. But this Sunday was savage, especially in the early slate of games, a trend that continued throughout the day. Dozens of players got banged up; some weren't able to return to the game, while others had their seasons cut short.
For the average fan, there were too many injuries to keep track of. A star in your favorite or fantasy team might be out for a while. On that note, here's a look at a seemingly never-ending list of injured NFL players in Sunday's games.
List of NFL injuries from Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL injuries
- OT Alex Leatherwood - oblique - did not return to the game; severity unknown and is questionable for Week 3
- QB Derek Carr - leg - did return to finish the game; medical staff will likely be cautious with him over the next few days.
- EDGE TJ Watt - Groin - did not return to the game; unknown on severity or whether he will play Week 3.
- WR Diontae Johnson - knee - injured on last play of game, could range from missing a few weeks with MCL sprain or out for the season with ACL tear.
- DE Tyson Alualu - ankle - did not return to the game, and will likely miss rest of season.
- DL Isaiah Buggs - injuries unknown - DT Cameron Heyward stated post-game that Buggs was banged up during the game. but played through it.
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles NFL injuries
- RB Elijah Mitchell - shoulder - believed to only be a stinger and will be questionable leading up to Week 3
- RB Trey Sermon - concussion - did not return to game, will have to undergo protocol and pass the concussion tests
- DT Kevin Givens - ankle - did not return to the game, will be questionable for Week 3
- RB JaMycal Hasty - ankle - did not return to game and could miss Week 3
- DE Brandon Graham - Achilles - likely to miss the rest of the season
- G Brandon Brooks - pec/chest - will miss several weeks
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns NFL injuries
- QB Tyrod Taylor - hamstring - did not return and will miss Thursday's game
- WR Nico Collins - shoulder - did not return to game
- WR Danny Amendola - hamstring - did not return to game
- TE Antony Auclair - eye - did not return to game
- DE Eric Murray - concussion - did not return to game and will have to pass protocol
- WR Jarvis Landry - knee - did not return to game and could miss several weeks
- QB Baker Mayfield - dislocated shoulder - did not miss a snap after getting it popped back in, but should be watched over the next few days
Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars NFL injuries
- EDGE Bradley Chubb - ankle - did not return to game
- LB Josey Jewell - shoulder - did not return to game
- TE James O'Shaughnessy - ankle - did not return to game
- G AJ Cann - hamstring - did not return to game
- CB CJ Henderson - hip - did not return to game
- WR Laviska Shenault - shoulder - questionable for Week 3
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers NFL injuries
- G Pat Elfein - hamstring - did not return to game
LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts NFL injuries
- RB Darrell Henderson - ribs - did not return to game
- OLB Justin Lawler - hand - did not return to game
- QB Carson Wentz - ankle - did not return to game and could miss time
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins NFL injuries
- LB Tremaine Edmunds - cramps - will be good for Week 3
- QB Tua Tagovailoa - rib - did not return to game and may miss a few more weeks depending on severity
- WR Jakeem Grant - ankle - was questionable but the injury is not severe
Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears NFL injuries
- QB Andy Dalton - knee - did not return to game and could miss Week 3
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL injuries
- WR Russell Gage - ankle - did return to game and should be good for Week 3
- CB AJ Terrell - concussion - did not return to game and will have to pass the protocols
- WR Jaydon Mickens - hip - did not return to game
Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals NFL injuries
- RB Dalvin Cook - concussion/head - did not return to game
- CB Marco Wilson - ankle - did not return to game
Tennesee Titans at Seattle Seahawks NFL injuries
- G Rodger Saffold lll - shoulder - did not return to game
Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens NFL injuries
- S DeShon Elliott - concussion - did not return to game.