NFL Injuries today: Injury bug strikes hard in early games

NFL injuries are a given in a physical, brutal sport. But this Sunday was savage, especially in the early slate of games, a trend that continued throughout the day. Dozens of players got banged up; some weren't able to return to the game, while others had their seasons cut short.

For the average fan, there were too many injuries to keep track of. A star in your favorite or fantasy team might be out for a while. On that note, here's a look at a seemingly never-ending list of injured NFL players in Sunday's games.

List of NFL injuries from Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL injuries

OT Alex Leatherwood - oblique - did not return to the game; severity unknown and is questionable for Week 3

QB Derek Carr - leg - did return to finish the game; medical staff will likely be cautious with him over the next few days.

EDGE TJ Watt - Groin - did not return to the game; unknown on severity or whether he will play Week 3.

WR Diontae Johnson - knee - injured on last play of game, could range from missing a few weeks with MCL sprain or out for the season with ACL tear.

DE Tyson Alualu - ankle - did not return to the game, and will likely miss rest of season.

DL Isaiah Buggs - injuries unknown - DT Cameron Heyward stated post-game that Buggs was banged up during the game. but played through it.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles NFL injuries

RB Elijah Mitchell - shoulder - believed to only be a stinger and will be questionable leading up to Week 3

RB Trey Sermon - concussion - did not return to game, will have to undergo protocol and pass the concussion tests

DT Kevin Givens - ankle - did not return to the game, will be questionable for Week 3

RB JaMycal Hasty - ankle - did not return to game and could miss Week 3

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles believe DE Brandon Graham tore his Achilles, per source. Eagles believe DE Brandon Graham tore his Achilles, per source.

DE Brandon Graham - Achilles - likely to miss the rest of the season

G Brandon Brooks - pec/chest - will miss several weeks

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns NFL injuries

QB Tyrod Taylor - hamstring - did not return and will miss Thursday's game

WR Nico Collins - shoulder - did not return to game

WR Danny Amendola - hamstring - did not return to game

TE Antony Auclair - eye - did not return to game

DE Eric Murray - concussion - did not return to game and will have to pass protocol

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet After #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor limped off after his TD run, rookie QB Davis Mills is now in at QB. After #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor limped off after his TD run, rookie QB Davis Mills is now in at QB.

WR Jarvis Landry - knee - did not return to game and could miss several weeks

QB Baker Mayfield - dislocated shoulder - did not miss a snap after getting it popped back in, but should be watched over the next few days

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars NFL injuries

EDGE Bradley Chubb - ankle - did not return to game

LB Josey Jewell - shoulder - did not return to game

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jaguars’ WR Laviska Shenault injured his shoulder today and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, per source. Jaguars’ WR Laviska Shenault injured his shoulder today and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, per source.

TE James O'Shaughnessy - ankle - did not return to game

G AJ Cann - hamstring - did not return to game

CB CJ Henderson - hip - did not return to game

WR Laviska Shenault - shoulder - questionable for Week 3

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers NFL injuries

G Pat Elfein - hamstring - did not return to game

LA Rams at Indianapolis Colts NFL injuries

RB Darrell Henderson - ribs - did not return to game

OLB Justin Lawler - hand - did not return to game

QB Carson Wentz - ankle - did not return to game and could miss time

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins NFL injuries

LB Tremaine Edmunds - cramps - will be good for Week 3

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs, source said. X-rays were negative, but he's in a lot of pain. MRI tomorrow. #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs, source said. X-rays were negative, but he's in a lot of pain. MRI tomorrow.

QB Tua Tagovailoa - rib - did not return to game and may miss a few more weeks depending on severity

WR Jakeem Grant - ankle - was questionable but the injury is not severe

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears NFL injuries

QB Andy Dalton - knee - did not return to game and could miss Week 3

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL injuries

WR Russell Gage - ankle - did return to game and should be good for Week 3

CB AJ Terrell - concussion - did not return to game and will have to pass the protocols

Tori McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney AJ Terrell is OUT with a concussion. Huge loss for the Falcons in this game, and moving forward. AJ Terrell is OUT with a concussion. Huge loss for the Falcons in this game, and moving forward.

WR Jaydon Mickens - hip - did not return to game

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals NFL injuries

RB Dalvin Cook - concussion/head - did not return to game

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX JJ Watt came over and checked on Dalvin Cook after Cook was slow to get up on the previous play. JJ Watt came over and checked on Dalvin Cook after Cook was slow to get up on the previous play. https://t.co/GQyx5yosh9

CB Marco Wilson - ankle - did not return to game

Tennesee Titans at Seattle Seahawks NFL injuries

G Rodger Saffold lll - shoulder - did not return to game

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens NFL injuries

S DeShon Elliott - concussion - did not return to game.

