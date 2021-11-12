Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play in Week 10 against the Raiders?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs may have started winning without the running back, but to keep winning, they will need their starting rusher. The Chiefs have been hoping to get him back for a number of weeks. Will he be able to make it back in time for the Chiefs' big showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football?

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been injured for about a month. He suffered an MCL Sprain in his knee during the showdown with the Buffalo Bills. It feels like he's been gone for most of the season, but the running back has only missed four games.

McKenzie Nelson @McKenzieMNelson #Chiefs : Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice today. He’s been on the IR since October 12 after straining his MCL during Week 4 against Buffalo. #Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice today. He’s been on the IR since October 12 after straining his MCL during Week 4 against Buffalo. https://t.co/mDY3XUTSJQ

According to CBS Sports, Edwards-Helaire is still on injured reserve but was expected to return in Week 10. As it is now Week 10, many are wondering where the running back is at. He has returned to practice this week, but hasn't been cleared for Sunday. This late in the week, it might just be a bit too late for the running back. With every passing hour, the odds are growing against him.

At this point, Edwards-Helaire has an outside chance to play in Sunday's game. The Chiefs are in a tough spot where they may need him to play to win, but if they rush him back, they risk injuring him again. However, if they don't rush this week and get him back next week, he could be much more likely to stick around for the rest of the season.

With the 5-4 Chiefs facing the 5-3 Raiders, Sunday's matchup puts a lot on the line. With a win, the Chiefs would match the Raiders' record and own the tie-breaker. As a result, the team would move from third place to second place in the division. Considering the team started the season in last place, this would be a big development.

Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

At the same time, the Chargers are 5-3. If they were to lose their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Chiefs could finish the weekend just a game away from first place in the division. This is why the Chiefs' decision on Edwards-Helaire could be so pivotal. Will they rush the running backs recovery or will they wait just one more week?

