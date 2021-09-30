How long is Christian McCaffrey out for? Panthers RB's status for Week 4

Christian McCaffrey left the Panthers game last Thursday with a hamstring injury. The superstar running back has only just come back from a nasty injury that ended his 2020 season. It was a significant blow to the Panthers, although they still won the game against the Texans. Now the Panthers are fretting about how long the hamstring injury may keep him on the sidelines.

McCaffrey is the most critical part of the Panthers' offense. His elite running and receiving skills make him a potent weapon, and most defenses can't stop him. The Panthers' initial prognosis suggested that McCaffrey may miss a few weeks. Although the Panthers last played on Thursday, they've enjoyed a mini-bye, and McCaffrey might return sooner.

Could McCaffrey play in Week 4 against the Cowboys?

McCaffrey not going on injured reserve is a big boost for the Panthers. That would indicate that the medical staff believes that the injury is not too severe. McCaffrey is a speedy running back. Therefore a hamstring injury is arguably the worst thing that could've happened to him.

At Wednesday's practice, McCaffrey didn't participate at all. Wednesdays are usually the days when teams suit up and play in pads with limited contact. Considering McCaffrey didn't do anything says that he won't take the field against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The more considerable concern for the Panthers is how McCaffrey will recuperate. Fast runners are susceptible to hamstring injuries. The Panthers don't want to rush McCaffrey back in case the injury returns.

How this impacts the Panthers' offense is unclear. McCaffrey's workload through the past two weeks has been unsustainable. He led the NFL in carries and snaps played by a running back. Given how much playing time he missed, it is perhaps not a surprise that he went down with a muscle injury.

The Panthers' offensive coordinator must now deploy a plan that suits Sam Darnold and their talented wideouts. The Cowboys' defense is ascending, and they will challenge the Panthers' offense.

Losing McCaffrey has rocked the Panthers. Rookie Chuba Hubbard steps into the breach to try and replace him, while Darnold will need to carry the offensive burden. The Panthers have an intelligent play-caller. Joe Brady must prove his mettle if the Panthers wish to go 4-0.

Edited by Henno van Deventer