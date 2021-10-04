Jabrill Peppers Injury: What happened to the New York Giants S

The New York Giants faced the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

The Giants and Saints tied 21-21, after which the Giants won the game with a Saquon Barkley running touchdown in overtime.

With the win, the Giants won their first game of the season.

But not everything went as planned for the New York team.

Dan Salomone @Dan_Salomone Injury Update: S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out. Injury Update: S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Safety Jabrill Peppers left the game with a hamstring injury. Losing Peppers is a massive blow to the Giants' defense that last week, against the Atlanta Falcons, lost another captain, Blake Martinez, to a season-ending knee (ACL) injury.

Hamstring injuries tend not to be season-ending, but he certainly will miss a few weeks because of it.

The Giants know this all too well because, again, against the Falcons, wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton left the game with hamstring injuries and did not play today against the Saints.

Peppers' injury, however, did not stop the player from stealing the show in the coin toss that decided who would receive the ball first in overtime.

Jabril Peppers deserves game MVP for his coin flip performance:

Before flip: "HEADS! I FEEL CONFIDENT!"

After: "WE WANT THE BALL! F---- EM!"



The value that Jabrill Peppers has brought the Giants

The Cleveland Browns drafted Peppers in the first round, with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Peppers played for the Browns in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, the Browns traded Peppers, OL Kevin Zeitler, a first-round pick, and their second third-round pick, to the Giants for WR Odell Beckham Jr. and pass-rusher Olivier Vernon.

Entering his fifth year in the NFL, Peppers played 58 games, starting 57. He has 305 total tackles (200 solo and 105 assisted), 3.5 sacks, 25 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one touchdown.

Peppers also serves as a kick returner. He has returned 34 kicks for a total of 749 yards, averaging 22 yards per return.

The safety is also a prolific punt returner. Peppers has returned 79 punts for 681 yards, averaging 8.6 yds per return.

Because of his leadership and everything he does for the defense and special teams, the Giants will cross their fingers and pray for a not-so-severe injury. The team needs a player to help a secondary that is good on paper, but is not playing as everyone expected.

