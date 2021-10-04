QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out for rest of game vs. Ravens with a concussion

Teddy Bridgewater will not return vs. Ravens with a concussion

The Denver Broncos entered halftime down 17-7 to the Baltimore Ravens and it was announced during the break that QB Teddy Bridgewater was being evaluated for a concussion. The Ravens received the second-half kickoff, but had a short series. QB Drew Lock entered the game with Teddy Bridgewater still questionable to return. The decision has been made officially halfway through the third quarter that Teddy Bridgewater will not return.

Teddy Bridgewater's injury came on a helmet-to-helmet hit with no penalty called.

🌟 @LALeBron23 Teddy Bridgewater & Diontae Spencer were knocked out of the game on helmet to helmet hits on back to back plays



Neither were a penalty 🤔😢 Teddy Bridgewater & Diontae Spencer were knocked out of the game on helmet to helmet hits on back to back plays



Neither were a penalty 🤔😢 https://t.co/fYnmXg8BSO

Drew Lock will start the rest of the second half in his first real action of the 2021 season since losing the starting job right before Week 1. The Ravens were making it hard for Teddy Bridgewater to get anything going. He went 7/16 for 65 yards and a TD in the first half. Drew Lock could struggle as well through the air and might not be able to dig the Broncos out of the 10-point hole. The run game is finding some success, but it's hard to make a comeback on the ground unless you have a stud in the backfield.

Teddy Bridgewater could miss Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the concussion protocol. It's a shame since he's had a fine start to the season to get the Broncos to a 3-0 start. His completion percentage has been fairly high, having not dipped below 76% in any game this season. He has 827 passing yards with four TDs and zero INTs. It's clear to see why the Broncos chose him as the starting QB and the offense will want him back immediately with a tough upcoming stretch in the schedule.

Also Read

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Teddy Bridgewater has been an absolute STUD for the Broncos.



▪️3-0 record (tied for best in NFL)

▪️76.8 comp pct (best in NFL)

▪️116.4 QB rating (5th best in NFL)

▪️0 INT (fewest in NFL) Teddy Bridgewater has been an absolute STUD for the Broncos.



▪️3-0 record (tied for best in NFL)

▪️76.8 comp pct (best in NFL)

▪️116.4 QB rating (5th best in NFL)

▪️0 INT (fewest in NFL) https://t.co/9y4LJ6w8hu

On average, NFL players tend to miss seven to ten days with a concussion with the new five-step protocol. Denver is likely to lose against the Ravens today and could struggle with Pittsburgh's defense while having Drew Lock at the helm. Luckily, the AFC West is pretty even at the moment and two losses won't kill their chances in the division.

Edited by Henno van Deventer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far