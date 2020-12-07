NFL Injury Report: Week 13 inactives

At this point in the season, every NFL team -- and you could argue every NFL player -- is banged-up in one way or another.
Even if they're not officially "injured," players are likely hurting somewhere due to the toll of the schedule and its weekly collisions with other big, fast, highly-trained professional athletes.
Often the key for NFL teams who make the playoffs and ultimately meet in the Super Bowl is simply which team's roster who can hold itself together long enough to suffer the fewest amount of significant injuries and play through the nagging ailments at a high level.
Some of the NFL's most notable injured players who aren't on this list don't show up because they're on the Injured Reserve and not on their team's weekly injury report. That includes Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa.
Here are the NFL players who are injured to the point of being declared inactive for the NFL Week 13 schedule.
Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
Atlanta Falcons
OG James Carpenter (groin)
Cincinnati Bengals
CB Tony Brown (hamstring)
OG Alex Redmond (concussion)
Cleveland Browns
WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring)
WR Taywan Taylor (neck)
S Tedric Thompson (non-injury)
CB Denzel Ward (calf)
Denver Broncos
S Trey Marshall (shin)
Detroit Lions
CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder)
WR Kenny Golladay (hip)
DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin)
Green Bay Packers
C Corey Linsley (knee)
Houston Texans
RB Cullen Gillaspia (back)
RB C.J. Prosise (illness)
Indianapolis Colts
LB Bobby Okereke (ankle)
OT Anthony Castonzo (knee)
P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness)
S Khari Willis (back, quad)
Jacksonville Jaguars
LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)
DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)
TE Ben Ellefson (knee)
LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring)
CB Sidney Jones (Achilles)
Kansas City Chiefs
LB Dorian O'Daniel (ankle)
Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs (ankle)
S Johnathan Abram (knee)
DT Maliek Collins (hamstring, ankle)
Los Angeles Rams
LB Terrell Lewis (knee)
Minnesota Vikings
TE Irv Smith (back)
DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle, back)
RB Alex Mattison (illness)
New Orleans Saints
DE Marcus Davenport (concussion)
WR Marquez Callaway (knee)
RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
CB Janoris Jenkins (knee)
New York Jets
OG Alex Lewis (non-injury)
Philadelphia Eagles
S Rudy Ford (hamstring)
WR Quez Watkins (illness)
San Francisco 49ers
CB K'Waun Williams (ankle)
Tennessee Titans
TE Jonnu Smith (knee)
CB Adoree Jackson (knee)
OT Isaiah Wilson (illness)Published 07 Dec 2020, 00:12 IST