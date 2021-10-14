NFL Injury update: Rob Gronkowski, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and more out for Week 6

Injury problems are starting to mount after five weeks of NFL games. Stars are playing hurt, veterans are given rest days to heal up, and game-time injury decisions are affecting strategies across the league.

Below, you can find a list of the key players that became injured in Week 5, and a host of other injury concerns to monitor heading into Week 6.

NFL Injury updates: Out for Week 6

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end

Gronkowski was said to be a close call to play on Thursday night, but "various internal injuries" will keep him out of the Buccaneers' clash with the Eagles.

I'm told Gronk has made "steady progress" since suffering cracked/broken ribs and a punctured lung Week 3 — but isn't quite there yet.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, quarterback

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will likely miss at least six-to-eight weeks with a ruptured finger tendon sustained against the Rams last week that required surgery.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs, running back

Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury in Week 5 and has been placed on the Injured Reserve list. He is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a sprained MCL.

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans, offensive tackle

Star left tackle Tunsil was forced to undergo surgery on his left thumb after picking up the injury against the Patriots, and is set to be sidelined for up to a month.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver

A shoulder injury against the Broncos meant Steelers WR Smith-Schuster had to undergo surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injury concerns for Week 6

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, running back

A low ankle sprain against the Cowboys has left Barkley listed as week-to-week, but he could be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, reports NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants, quarterback

Jones is still in concussion protocol, but Giants head coach Joe Judge says Jones is "on track" to play Sunday against the Rams.

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants, wide receiver

Golladay missed practice with a knee injury after leaving the Cowboys game early. It has been reported that he is set to miss Week 6, but may only be out for one week.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback

Roethlisberger is dealing with hip and pectoral injuries heading into the Week 6 tilt against the Broncos. He sat out of practice but is expected to suit up.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins, wide receiver

Parker did not play in last week's game against the Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury, and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins, cornerback

Like Parker, Howard has also not been seen at practice for the past two days following a groin injury. The star cornerback's status for Week 6 is up in the air.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver

Hill suffered an injury to his quad against the Bills and did not practice on Wednesday, but is not expected to miss game time.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team, running back

Gibson missed practice on Wednesday to help heal a long-term stress fracture in his shin, but has been able to play through it.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, running back

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey is "50/50" to play against the Vikings after missing the Week 5 game against the Eagles with a hamstring injury.

Here are a selection of other key players that missed practice on Wednesday and are worth monitoring in the lead up to the Week 6 games:

Khalil Mack, Chivago Bears, outside linebacker (groin)

Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears, wide receiver (ankle)

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver (knee)

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver (ankle)

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns, running back (wrist/knee)

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, running back (calf)

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver (illness)

Damien Harris, New England Patriots, running back (ribs)

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks, running back (neck)

