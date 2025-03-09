Mike Vrabel is building the New England Patriots for the 2025 season. The new head coach is back in the NFL after a one-year hiatus, and though he has taken a team whose 2024 season was a disaster, he has plenty of resources to improve the roster.

The Patriots have the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft apart from being the NFL team with the biggest cap space available for free agency. Opportunities will be available, and competing for the playoffs will be their priority.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes that Vrabel could surprise the analysts with his call for the fourth overall pick. With needs all over the roster, Breer is calling on the Patriots to go after Jalon Walker with the fourth overall pick:

"The one that I think it's really interesting, and I think Vrabel's going to like that, if you want to roll the dice, is this guy, Jalon Walker, who I think has a lot of the things that Abdul Carter has. He's shorter for an edge rusher, but if you go back and watch his highlights, he's the absolute menace in Georgia. He's all over the place, just this kind of Swiss army knife. You can use him all over the place."

Will Mike Vrabel follow Eagles' championship blueprint of selecting Georgia guys on the draft?

In the past three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles made the Super Bowl in two of those, winning Super Bowl LIX. The franchise made a habit of selecting players from the Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL Draft:

Jordan Davis, iDL (1st round, 2022)

Nakobe Dean, LB (3rd round, 2022)

Jalen Carter, iDL (1st round, 2023)

Nolan Smith, Edge (1st round, 2023)

Kelee Ringo, CB (4th round, 2023)

This led to plenty of success for the Eagles. Kirby Smart, Georgia's head coach, is known for his work under Nick Saban's leadership. College football players coming out of Alabama and Georgia are known for being ready for the NFL, becoming instant contributors.

If Vrabel decides to go with Jalon Walker in the first round, he would be adding a player who had a great college career in a place that has produced many defensive superstars in recent years. As such, Walker could turn into a promising player for the New England Patriots.

