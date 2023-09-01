Tom Brady is expected to be in town for Bill Belichick's 2023 debut and will learn at the same time as everyone else what the New England Patriots truly have in store this season.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL insider Mike Garafolo set the stage for the game as a do-or-die scenario for Belichick. Here's how he put it:

"It's the New England Patriots. And it's the fact that Tom Brady is coming to the building in Week 1 and it's against the [Philadelphia] Eagles who are the defending AFC champions. And it's the fact that Bill O'Brien is back and everybody is expecting to hit the ground running...

"So you talk about a lack of excuses, there are none anymore."

Garafolo went on to name a potential candidate who could take over for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach:

"But there is an owner who, back at the league meeting, was talking about a succession plan at the head coaching position, talking about Jerod Mayo as a coach in the future, potentially for this team. You start throwing that out there. I know exactly what you're thinking, Robert Kraft. It is time."

Bill Belichick's notorious slow starts make Patriots fans nervous ahead of Week 1 debut

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans

Even during the Tom Brady era, the Patriots have a long history of starting slow in September. Since losing the quarterback, the pattern has continued.

Last season, New England started 1-3 in its first four games. The record was the same in 2021 and the team was 2-2 in 2020. This means a slow start in 2023 is a fair bet.

However, the pressure is only increasing on Bill Belichick. A slow start this September could leave fans and perhaps, even the owner, frustrated with the team's production. This is even though it might be in line with even the best teams he's ever coached.

Still, most expect Belichick to get the entire season no matter what to prove his worth. Even if he starts slow, he may have the rest of the year to make up the difference. Then, when Black Monday comes, the chips will fall where they may. Until then, there are 18 Weeks of guaranteed football for all 32 teams.

Will Bill Belichick stun the world by upsetting the Super Bowl-featured Philadelphia Eagles?

