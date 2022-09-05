NFL insider reveals big move by Rams to secure Odell Beckham Jr.'s signature for 2022 NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to have a career resurgence when he joined the Los Angeles Rams last season. Beckham Jr. is still recuperating from off-season ACL surgery and is a free agent. There has been no set timeline on when he will be fully ready to compete. A number of teams and players have indicated an interest in the receiver's services and the Rams are one of the teams near or at the top of that list.

L.A. must be big on bringing Beckham Jr. back, as it turns out they kept a full locker and nameplate available for him in their locker room. He joined the Rams after he was released by the Cleveland Browns in November 2021.

But how will head coach Sean McVay fit the three-time Pro Bowler into the team?

This offseason, the Rams re-signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $80 million contract. They also signed free agent receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract. There could be space on the roster as wideout Van Jefferson is out following surgery on his knee.

For the nine-year NFL veteran, it has been quite the journey. He was drafted out of LSU in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He made an immediate impact, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the NFL with 108.8 receiving yards per game in the 2014 season.

In his five seasons with the Giants, he had four campaigns of over 1,000 yards receiving before being traded to the Browns in March 2019. In 29 games with the Browns, Beckham Jr. had 114 receptions, 1,586 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Beckham Jr. and his career resurgence

As mentioned earlier, the Rams signed him after his release from the Browns and saw him rediscover his Giants form. In his eight regular-season games with the Rams, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In Super Bowl 56 this February against the Cincinnati Bengals, he had two receptions for 56 yards and caught the first touchdown of the game.

As the Rams went on to win the game, it gave Beckham Jr. his first career Lombardi Trophy and was quite the special moment. It was bittersweet for the star, who tore his ACL during the game and had to watch from the sidelines. The good news is that the Rams want him back once he's ready to play. That includes All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who showed his support in the tweet below.

Time will tell if Beckham Jr. will take his talents back to Los Angeles, but it would be hard to pass up on a reunion with the team.

