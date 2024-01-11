NFL International Games 2024: Everything we know about Vikings and Bears' plans

The NFL on Thursday announced four teams that will compete in the 2024 International Games. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will play regular-season games in London, while the Carolina Panthers will host a game in Germany.

Each of the four teams has been designated as the host team for the International Games in 2024.

The Bears and Vikings will play their respective international matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The stadium is the home ground for English football giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The dates, timings and opponents for the International Games will be announced after the NFL reveals the schedule for the 2024 season.

The Bears are likely to face either the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans or New England Patriots in their international game.

The Vikings, on the other hand, could play one of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, or New York Jets in their London game.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are committed to playing their international game at Wembley Stadium. The Panthers will take the field at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Which other teams are likely to play in NFL International Game in 2024?

The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers are some of the other teams that have UK marketing rights. The Pittsburgh Steelers have marketing rights limited to Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have marketing rights in Germany.

These eight teams are expected to be in the hat among those who could play an international game in 2024. However, only six of them will be eligible.

Furthermore, the NFL has confirmed that one regular-season game will be held in Brazil, at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena, for the first time next season. It will mark a historic occasion for the league, which is exploring the South American market.