NFL International Games 2024: Teams, venues, and more details for all games scheduled

The Jacksonville Jaguars played in their 10th and 11th games in London altogether during the NFL International Series in 2023. The Jaguars triumphed over the Atlanta Falcons 23–7 to commemorate that accomplishment at the Wembley Stadium. They followed that up with a 25-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills to make it back-to-back victories in London.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans 24–16 in the NFL London Series last game of last year. These exciting games demonstrated the joy London and other European cities get from American football.

The NFL will also play five more important games overseas in 2024. Everything you need to know about the locations and teams that will be involved in the 2024 NFL International Series games is covered below.

What NFL teams will play abroad in 2024?

The NFL revealed in January which clubs would be participating in the 2024 International Games overseas.

There will be five international games in the 2024 league season: three in London, United Kingdom, one each in Munich, Germany and another one in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers have been named by the NFL to represent in the inaugural regular season match of the 2024 International Games in Brazil. The game will take place on Friday, September 6, and it will be the first time since 1970 that the NFL will play a game on Friday night of its opening weekend.

Football fans in Brazil will get to witness a matchup between two illustrious teams fresh off postseason runs from the previous season.

The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers will all also travel overseas to play their own international games in 2024.

The Bears and Vikings will host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jaguars will host a game at the Wembley Stadium. This will be the 12th time the Jaguars will play in the nation's capital.

The Panthers' international match will not take place in the UK. Instead, they will get to play in the NFL's second game in Munich, Germany, as the home team.

The fourth NFL game in Germany will take place this season. Munich hosted the first game in 2022, while Frankfurt hosted the other two games in 2023.

The NFL schedule for 2024 will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 15, along with the opponents for these teams, dates and kickoff times of each game.

In 2023, the London Series featured back-to-back games in October, assuming the International Series games from the previous season provide any indication.

