NFL International Games 2025: Teams, venues, schedule and more details for all games

The 2025 NFL season will have seven international games, spread across five countries. The foreign games will be played in Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, São Paulo and London.

On that note, here's a look at the teams that will play the international games next season, along with the schedule.

Full list of NFL International games in 2025 season

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil

The Chargers are the designated home team in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season when they face the Chiefs. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 5 at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland

The Steelers are the designated home team in Week 4 when they take on the Vikings. The matchup will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 28 at Croke Park in Dublin.

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London, England

The Browns are the designated home team in Week 5 when they square off against the Vikings. The contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 5 from Wembley Stadium in London.

Week 6: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets in London, England

The Jets are the designated home team in Week 6 when they face the Broncos. The matchup will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 12 from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Week 7: LA Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

The Jaguars are the designated home team in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season when they take on the Rams. The contest will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 19 from Wembley Stadium in London.

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany

The Indianapolis Colts will be the host team when they lock horns with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The matchup will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 9 at Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Week 11: Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain

The Miami Dolphins will be the designated home team when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 11. The game will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

