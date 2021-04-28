NFL: How much space does the Jacksonville Jaguars Salary Cap have in 2021?

With the 2021 NFL Draft set to start this week (Thursday, April 29), franchise teams need to ensure they are under the salary cap ahead of the new season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No.1 overall pick in the draft and are expected to swoop in to take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence off the board. Lawrence won't come cheap, so NFL officials will be keeping a close eye on the Jags' financials.

In a bid to get Jacksonville competing again following a disappointing 2020 campaign, new coach Urban Meyer needs to flash the cash in the NFL draft this week. However, they also need to ensure they do not break the salary cap limit in pursuit of new stars.

Failure to comply with the NFL's salary cap regulations could lead to financial penalties and the loss of draft picks at future events.

With the new season set to get underway in September, the Jaguars franchise needs to ensure it stays (or gets back under) the $182.5 million salary cap limit.

How much cap space do the Jacksonville Jaguars have ahead of the 2021 NFL season?

Jaguars will place the franchise tag on T Cam Robinson, per @RapSheet



61.7 PFF Grade in 2020 (T-59th) pic.twitter.com/PkgiHkggPu — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2021

As of April 28, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a fairly comfortable-looking $39,627,634 of available cap room, which is the most of any team in the NFL by a country mile.

Because the Jaguars have so much money available to maneuver with, coach Urban Meyer and co. should have no issues when it comes to offering incoming QB Trevor Lawrence a big deal in the NFL draft. He can further buttress the roster via free agency before the season starts in September

Who is the highest-paid Jacksonville Jaguars player in 2021?

Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell agrees to restructured contract, will earn $9M guaranteed in 2021 (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/NeWQwEpdzS pic.twitter.com/bjoeHYCvzR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 15, 2021

The highest-paid player (with bonuses included) on the Jaguars roster is left offensive guard Andrew Norwell. He recently agreed to restructure his contract but still stands to earn a guaranteed salary of $9,000,000 and a prorated bonus of $6,000,000.

Since Norwell agreed to take a lower guaranteed salary, his earnings can be outdone by his fellow OL Cam Robinson who stands to earn a tidy guaranteed salary of $13,754,000.

The Jaguars opted to place a franchise tag on Robinson last month, and coach Meyer will be hoping for some improved performances from his highly rated LT next season.

Despite Robinson's tremendous size and strength, he's yet to post a PFF grade above 70.0 in his four-year career.