How many NFL games are in London this year? Full fixtures list and schedule

As has been the way over the last few years, the NFL will be playing overseas in London. The first match will be in Week 5 when Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons face rookie Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

The second game in London sees the Miami Dolphins face off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

NFL London Games Week 5: New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 9:30 am EST (NFL Network)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (Play-by-Play), Adam Archuleta (Analyst) and AJ Ross & Melissa Stark (Sideline)

While both teams are unlikely to make this year's postseason after making horrible starts, a game in London represents a change of pace.

Both teams are coming off contrasting weeks in which the Falcons lost to the Washington Football Team while the Jets won their first game of the year over the Titans in overtime.

For the Falcons, their loss to the Washington Football Team will still be fresh in their minds as they gave up their lead deep into the last quarter.

Matt Ryan was serviceable, throwing for four touchdowns and 383 passing yards, but with the loss, the Falcons have now dropped to 1-3 on the season.

For the Jets, and for rookie Zach Wilson, the team will be riding a wave of newfound confidence after its overtime win over the Titans. Wilson threw for two touchdowns and an interception in the win. The franchise will be looking to win back-to-back games and build on the small wave of momentum that is building.

NFL London Games Week 6: Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 9:30 am EST (CBS)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Announcers: TBA

The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 on the season with their match against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs will be favorites in this clash but the Dolphins have proved to be a tough proposition for Brady over the years.

Coming up against a rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Dolphins will be looking to win in neutral territory. Whether Tua Tagovailoa will be available for the Week 6 match remains to be seen, so Jacoby Brissett could start in London.

For the Jaguars, despite being 0-4 on the season, there have been improvements in each game and it took Joe Burrows' game-winning drive for a field goal to beat them on Thursday Night Football last time out.

The Jaguars will be looking to notch a win in London on Sunday in Week 6.

