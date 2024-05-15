NFL London games 2024 schedule: Everything we know so far

The full NFL schedule will be made public by 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but some games have already been made public. The NFL International Series has been completely disclosed, despite the fact that much of teams' entire schedules have been kept under wraps. These international games rank among the most significant ones on the league schedule.

The NFL has played games in London since 2007. Games were played at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the most recent season. There have even been hints that the league would introduce a new London-based franchise due to the persistence of interest from fans in the UK.

Three of the five international matches in 2024 will take place in London. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will all travel to London to play international games during the season.

The opponents of each team, as well as the dates and kickoff timings, were revealed earlier on Wednesday.

Exploring the full slate of NFL games to be played in London in 2024

The NFL has revealed the tantalizing three-game schedule for the 2024 London Games, which will once again feature some of the top players in the league playing at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets in a crucial Week 5 regular-season match at the beginning of October in 2024 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to an announcement made by the NFL today.

The Jets' opening game of the season is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9, on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings’ game is the second game that;s known to be on the schedule.

The Jets will play in the UK for the second time in three years in 2024, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be playing in the country for the first time with his new team.

The week following the Jets-Vikings game, London will host another NFL game. The Chicago Bears, quarterbacked by first-round pick Caleb Williams, take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 13.

The Jaguars have been familiar with playing in England; with the exception of 2020, the franchise has played in London every year since 2013.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play the New England Patriots at the Wembley Stadium in Week 7. It means the team will play back-to-back games in London for the second year in a row.

The Jaguars may have to play two rookie quarterbacks in succession in London, as the Patriots also selected Drake Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots vs. Jaguars game will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 20.

Below is a summary of all the information we have on the NFL London Games in 2024.

Game 1: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

Game week: Week 5

Date and Time: Sunday, October 6. at 9:30 a.m.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Game 2: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

Game week: Week 6

Date and Time: Sunday, October 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Game 3: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots

Game week: Week 7

Date and Time: Sunday, October 20 at 9:30 a.m

Venue: Wembley Stadium