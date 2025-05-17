NFL London games 2025 schedule: Key dates, teams, and venue in the UK

The NFL London games for the 2025 season are all set. The National Football League has played games in London, England, since 2007. Since then, the league has regularly sent some of its best teams to put on a show for international fans.
This season will be no different, as there are three games scheduled in London. Let's look at the key dates, teams, and venues for the 2025 NFL London games.
Key 2025 NFL London game dates
Here are the key dates for this year's London games:
1. October 5, 2025 - Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns open the 2025 London games slate for the season. The game will occur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and broadcast by NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.
2. October 12, 2025 - Week 6
It's back-to-back London games at the home of English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur. This one will be between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets at 9:30 a.m. ET. The NFL Network will also broadcast it.
3. October 19, 2025 - Week 7
The first and only London Game at the Wembley Stadium for the 2025 season will be between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars are well acquainted with this ground. This Week 7 matchup will be broadcast on the NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.
What teams are playing in the 2025 NFL London games?
Six teams will play in London in 2025. They are:
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are regular London Game attendees, and Wembley Stadium is seen as their unofficial international home ground. London fans will also get the chance to watch perennial postseason contenders, the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.
The Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will get the chance to boost their international following with stellar performances abroad.
2025 NFL London game venues
There are two venues for the 2025 London games. They are:
1. Wembley Stadium, London
The Wembley Stadium is the home ground of the England soccer national team. It is one of the most monumental venues in professional soccer and has hosted numerous NFL games.
2. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, better known as Spurs. Spurs are one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League, and they'll be playing in the 2025 Europa League finals against Manchester United. The stadium has hosted several NFL games since its inception.
