NFL London games 2025 schedule: Key dates, teams, and venue in the UK

The NFL London games for the 2025 season are all set. The National Football League has played games in London, England, since 2007. Since then, the league has regularly sent some of its best teams to put on a show for international fans.

Ad

This season will be no different, as there are three games scheduled in London. Let's look at the key dates, teams, and venues for the 2025 NFL London games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Key 2025 NFL London game dates

Here are the key dates for this year's London games:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

1. October 5, 2025 - Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns open the 2025 London games slate for the season. The game will occur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and broadcast by NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.

2. October 12, 2025 - Week 6

It's back-to-back London games at the home of English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur. This one will be between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets at 9:30 a.m. ET. The NFL Network will also broadcast it.

Ad

3. October 19, 2025 - Week 7

The first and only London Game at the Wembley Stadium for the 2025 season will be between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars are well acquainted with this ground. This Week 7 matchup will be broadcast on the NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What teams are playing in the 2025 NFL London games?

Six teams will play in London in 2025. They are:

Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos New York Jets Los Angeles Rams Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are regular London Game attendees, and Wembley Stadium is seen as their unofficial international home ground. London fans will also get the chance to watch perennial postseason contenders, the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

The Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will get the chance to boost their international following with stellar performances abroad.

2025 NFL London game venues

There are two venues for the 2025 London games. They are:

1. Wembley Stadium, London

The Wembley Stadium is the home ground of the England soccer national team. It is one of the most monumental venues in professional soccer and has hosted numerous NFL games.

Ad

2. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, better known as Spurs. Spurs are one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League, and they'll be playing in the 2025 Europa League finals against Manchester United. The stadium has hosted several NFL games since its inception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.