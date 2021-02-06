NFL: Looking at 3 Quarterbacks who might retire this offseason

They say that all good things must come to an end. Like the flavorful Super Bowl buffalo dip that eventually runs its course, an NFL quarterback who has impressed fans with his pinpoint accuracy and booming arm strength also can’t play on forever.

In this day and age, with medicine being as advanced as it ever has been - and the NFL rules being as slanted as they are to protect quarterbacks - signal-callers are playing longer than they ever have before.

At some point, though, enough will be enough, whether it’s due to injury, an attractive opportunity off the field, or a feeling of content as if there is nothing more to accomplish.

Let’s take a look at three quarterbacks who may have played their final career down in 2020:

Drew Brees

The writing has been on the wall for the former Purdue University star for some time now. While he’s still not the oldest active quarterback in the NFL (that honor goes to Tom Brady at 43 years of age), 42-year-old Brees has reportedly been setting up his second act in life for some time now and might be ready to jump on it.

The NFL’s career leader in passing yards has been linked to a job with NBC Sports since before the season got underway. One would think that arrangement would not have been set up in the spring of 2020 if Brees was not going to work at the studio or in a broadcast booth in the next couple of years.

If the quarterback had intentions of playing in 2021 and possibly beyond, those dreams might have been dampened a little bit by the way the 2020 season unfolded with regards to his health.

Brees took a pounding this year, highlighted by the punctured lung and fractured ribs he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in November. While his sack percentage (percentage of passing plays he has been sacked) has remained fairly consistent in the past four seasons, Brees might not want to risk any long-term health repercussions by hanging on one season too long.

Ben Roethlisberger

One Sunday, fans can think that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the greatest thing since sliced bread. The very next Sunday, those same fans will bemoan the veteran quarterback for not doing enough to help the team win.

At 38 years old and with two Super Bowl rings to his name, Roethlisberger has already had a career that will probably end with him being enshrined in Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He doesn’t really have anything left to prove, but he still gives the Steelers the best chance to win over their current in-house options.

Roethlisberger has already seen two of his 2004 NFL Draft classmates, Philip Rivers and Eli Manning, retire from the NFL in the past two seasons. In September 2020, he was quoted as saying that he felt he had multiple good years left in him, which would indicate that he would play into 2021 and beyond.

But the 17-year pro is nearing the end, and fans will have to keep their ears and eyes peeled to the ticker to see if he decides to hang it up soon.

Cam Newton

It’s hard to imagine including Cam Newton’s name on a list like this, especially with him only being 31 years old, and when quarterbacks who are a decade older are continuing to play at a high level.

But unfortunately for the former number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton’s stock has fallen precipitously due to some bad luck and other factors that are not entirely his fault.

The Patriots receiving corps was widely recognized as one of the least impressive in football this past season and did not have consistent playmakers on the field for their new quarterback. Besides, the quarterback's ability to deliver accurate and powerful throws down the field just did not seem to be there.

While his rushing ability is still an asset, Newton’s value has taken a sharp hit, and it’s hard to envision which team will give him another chance to start. He waited a long time last offseason before signing with New England, presumably because other teams did not view him as a viable starter.

That perception will only be more prevalent in this offseason. If he is unwilling to accept a backup job, Newton may be forced to call it quits earlier than he ever could have imagined.