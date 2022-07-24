5 laughable Madden NFL 23 player ratings ft. Ja’Marr Chase

Fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of Madden NFL 23, which is due to be released in August 2022. With the game just around the corner, Madden has released the player ratings of some of the best players in the league, much to the outrage of many fans.

While they've got plenty of players’ ratings spot on, they've offended at least as many fans as they've pleased.

Here are five laughable player ratings in Madden NFL 23.

#5 - Maxx Crosby, rated 87

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby only comes in at an 87 rating in Madden 23, much to the shock of the NFL world. Crosby had an excellent season in 2021, registering eight sacks as well as setting career highs in solo tackles (36), assisted tackles (20), and combined tackles (56). He was named a second-team All-Pro, as well as being voted into his first Pro Bowl.

Listed as a left outside linebacker, his 87 rating is only good enough for eighth-best in that position and is the same rating as Matthew Judon.

#4 - Christian McCaffrey, rated 96

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

There is no doubt Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the league when healthy. But after playing just 10 games over the previous two seasons, is he worthy of a 96 overall rating?

McCaffrey’s 96 rating puts him joint second in the league with Nick Chubb, trailing only Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans. Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, who many had as their 2021 MVP, finds himself as a 95 overall. McCaffrey’s overall rating has left many fans bemused.

#3 - T.J. Watt, rated 96

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Myles Garrett was inducted into Madden’s ’99 club’, awarded to players who reach 99 overall, the maximum rating available. However, many NFL fans questioned why Garrett has a 99 rating, while Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is rated 96.

Watt tied the single-season sack record in 2021, reaching 22.5 total sacks while Garrett put up a more than respectable 16.0. Looking at these numbers, NFL fans are wondering how Garrett deserves three more overall ratings than Watt.

Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh #Steelers #NFL Cam Sutton on T.J. Watt being snubbed in Madden 23. Cam Sutton on T.J. Watt being snubbed in Madden 23. 👀 #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/iVkrtfXyj2

#2 - Michael Thomas, rated 90

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Much like McCaffrey, Michael Thomas has a higher rating than he should in Madden NFL 23. Thomas has missed a lot of football during the last two seasons due to injury, but still has a 90 overall rating in the game. This puts him higher than elite wideouts such as Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Ja’Marr Chase.

Thomas did win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019, after setting the single-season reception record (149). But since then he’s only played seven games, catching 40 balls for 438 yards. He missed the entire 2021 season and is already listed on the New Orleans Saints’ PUP list. This 90 rating is a major surprise.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Saints have placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on PUP to begin training camp. The Saints have placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on PUP to begin training camp.

#1 - Ja’Marr Chase, rated 87

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals has every right to be annoyed with his Madden 23 rating. He comes in at just an 87 overall. This puts him behind wideouts such as Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen and the aforementioned Michael Thomas.

Chase outgained all three veterans for yards and touchdowns as a rookie in 2021 and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. This has left fans scratching their heads at his poor overall rating. This rating has been widely condemned not just by fans, but by players too.

Ja’MarrChase @Real10jayy__ twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 23:



Davante Adams: 99

Cooper Kupp: 98

Tyreek Hill: 97

DeAndre Hopkins: 96

Stefon Diggs: 95

Justin Jefferson: 93

Mike Evans: 92

Terry McLaurin: 91

Keenan Allen: 91

Amari Cooper: 90 Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 23:Davante Adams: 99Cooper Kupp: 98Tyreek Hill: 97DeAndre Hopkins: 96Stefon Diggs: 95Justin Jefferson: 93Mike Evans: 92Terry McLaurin: 91Keenan Allen: 91Amari Cooper: 90 i’m going keep working . Extra motivation i’m going keep working . Extra motivation😌 twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

We will see how accurate Madden NFL 23's ratings are when the season kicks off in under two months time.

