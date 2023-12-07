NFL Mock Draft 2024: Simulator predicts Aaron Rodgers’ Jets getting Florida State’s star WR to help Garrett Wilson

After Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1, the New York Jets season has been a total disaster. The team is 4-8 ahead of Week 14 and is likely out of the race to the playoffs.

With Zach Wilson set to start for the remainder of the season, Jets fans are already looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets have their own first-round pick for the upcoming draft and are expected to draft a player on the offensive side of the football.

While many believe that the franchise will draft a player for their offensive line, Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator has them drafting a potential star wide receiver.

Jets drafting Florida State WR Keon Coleman

The mock draft simulator predicts that the Jets will select Keon Coleman, the talented wide receiver from Florida State, with the ninth overall pick. Although it is less likely for the franchise to draft a wide receiver in the first round, pairing Coleman with Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers would be a great idea.

Since the franchise is still looking to acquire a top-tier wide receiver like Davante Adams, who would probably cost a first-round draft pick, it's not impossible that Coleman could be drafted by the Jets.

Coleman is a 6'4 wide receiver who has played 34 games so far in his collegiate career for Michigan State and Florida State. In those 34 games, he has 115 receptions for 1506 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is one of the best wide receivers in the upcoming draft class, and there is a possibility he will be the second receiver to get off the board after Marvin Harrison Jr.

Aaron Rodgers injury update

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice last week, and there was optimism that he could play later this season. However, given the Jets record and their unofficial exit from the playoff race, the four-time NFL MVP is unlikely to play before next season.

It wouldn't make sense for Rodgers to risk his health by playing in meaningless games. At this point, a few more losses will help the Jets in securing a better draft pick for next year. Even if they don't end up drafting Keon Coleman, any addition to their offense in the first round will undoubtedly benefit them.

After 12 games this season, the Jets are averaging just 14.3 points and 169.3 passing yards per game this season. They are desperate for Rodgers to return to the field in good health after experimenting with four different quarterbacks this season.