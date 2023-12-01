NFL Mock Draft 2024: Simulator predicts Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs getting Ohio State star to boost WR depth

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign. They are off to an 8-3 start to the season, but there are some concerns about the team's offense.

While the Chiefs' defense is limiting the opponents to an average of just 16.5 points per game, the offense led by Mahomes is averaging just 23.3 points per game this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers have been heavily criticized this season for failing to make plays. They are unable to get separation and lead the league in drops. It has increased the pressure on Mahomes and Travis Kelce. As a result, the Chiefs have lost three games that they could have won with ease.

Many Chiefs fans are already looking at which player the franchise will draft next year. The wide receiver position is certainly one that requires an upgrade, and as per Sportskeeda's 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator, the AFC West giants could land a potential star in the draft.

The simulator has the Chiefs drafting Ohio State's star wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka. While it remains to be seen if Egbuka remains available for the Chiefs in the draft, he is certainly the player who would be a great fit for defending Super Bowl champions.

Mock Draft Simulator predicts Chiefs drafting Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State has a history of producing quality wide receivers. Recently, they have continued this tradition with standouts such as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be a top-three pick, Egbuka will also be a coveted player. If the Chiefs get him, it'll boost the team's wide receiver depth alongside Rashee Rice, giving Patrick Mahomes Mahomes and Travis Kelce another potential playmaker.

Egbuka has played 32 games for Ohio State so far. In these games, he has recorded 118 receptions for 1794 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 15.2 yards per reception.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs need help at WR position

The Chiefs lack consistent wide receivers, except for Rashee Rice and Justin Watson. With Kelce nearing retirement, it's crucial to draft a talented wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to help Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs' defense has been playing at an elite level, but their offense needs improvement. However, there is still optimism within the organization that the offense will improve, as demonstrated by their recent 31-point performance under pressure against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs WR Depth Chart:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Rashee Rice Skyy Moore Kadarius Toney Justin Watson Richie James Jr. Justyn Ross

It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do in next year's draft, as there is still a lot of football left to be played this season. Players like Moore and Toney could solidify their future with the franchise if they start performing consistently.