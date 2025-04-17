NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter leapfrogs Cam Ward to claim top spot in Field Yates’ final rankings

Travis Hunter and Cam Ward are the most talented players in this year's draft cycle. Hunter is a two-way superstar fresh off a Heisman Trophy-winning season with the Colorado Buffaloes, while Ward is widely considered the best quarterback in the class.

Both players excelled at the collegiate level, and they're set to be high picks in this year's draft. With that in mind, draft analyst Field Yates has them high up his top 200 prospects rankings list.

In Yates' list, which was released on Thursday, Hunter has leapfrogged Ward and four other players to earn the No. 1 ranking. Ward has to settle for the No. 6 ranking, as he is behind Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty and Will Campbell.

The top 10 players on Field Yates' top 200 prospects list:

Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle, Michigan Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle/Guard, LSU Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri Jalon Walker, Edge Rusher/Linebacker, Georgia Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan

What are Travis Hunter and Cam Ward's landing spots?

Travis Hunter is one of the most unique prospects to enter the NFL in recent years. The Colorado Buffaloes product is fresh off winning awards at the wide receiver and cornerback positions, and he was named the best player in college football.

Hunter has been vocal about his desire to play on both sides of the ball, so he's an enticing prospect to any team that needs a pass catcher and ball hawk.

According to USA Today and Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Browns will select Travis Hunter with the second pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter would instantly become the team's go-to pass catcher and play a significant role on defense.

CBS Sports has Hunter joining the New York Giants at No. 3. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will join Malik Nabers to form one of the most talented wide receiver duos in the country. Plus, he'll add grit and skill to the team's secondary.

Then, NFL.com has the Las Vegas Raiders trading up to select Hunter with that second pick. The Raiders' biggest draft needs are at wide receiver and cornerback, two positions for which Hunter is tailor-made.

As for Cam Ward, it's generally accepted that the Tennessee Titans will select the former Miami Hurricanes standout with the No.1 overall pick. USA Today, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports and NFL.com have Hunter off the board as the first pick in this year's draft.

