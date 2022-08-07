3 NFL MVP candidates tipped to have a bad 2022 feat. Aaron Rodgers

Before an NFL football is thrown down the field this season, the MVP race features several notable names. As many expect, players such as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson figure to have a strong case for the most prestigious regular season award that the NFL has to offer.

Despite those aforementioned names being responsible for the past five MVP winners, this season appears to be a different one.

Due to several unique circumstances, the normal MVP bunch are seemingly on their way to an difficult year. While it may appear unfathomable, we’ll give you the inside scoop as we detail why players such as Aaron Rodgers will not only fail to win the league MVP but will also have a horrific season.

3. Aaron Rodgers

There was a cool and calming presence about Aaron Rodgers as he made his way to the Green Bay Packers practice facility just a few short days ago. The quarterback exited his vehicle wearing a white tank top, showing off his more muscular physique and effortlessly flipped his hair backward.

But while he doesn't appear unnerved about his chances of bringing home his third consecutive MVP, while leading the Packers on a deep playoff run, he should be.

The swag, bravado, and hubris shown by the quarterback over the years were understandable as he had the services of an all-world wide receiver, Davante Adams. Now, however, for the first time in nearly a decade, Rodgers will be forced to deal with life without him.

This past offseason, Adams sat down behind closed doors with Rodgers to discuss his future. With the multiple-time All-Pro wanting desperately to re-sign with the Green Bay Packers, Adams wanted clarity from Rodgers first.

Rodgers, however, continued to display erratic behavior and an unwillingness to assure Adams that he’d play beyond the 2022 season. Adams, therefore, bolted town and signed an enormous contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers, now, will be forced to throw the football to an unheralded cast. Over the past two seasons, Green Bay’s offense ran primarily through Adams. He emerged as their only thousand-yard receiver during that stretch. As Rodgers prepares for life without his lone offensive threat, his overall numbers will crater.

2. Lamar Jackson

For a brief period of time, Lamar Jackson had successfully wiped away what he believed was an unfair label. Although he was lauded for his ability to run the ball, Jackson, in 2019, had a terrific season throwing the ball.

On the year, Jackson ran away from both defenders and with the league MVP award. He threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions, 1,206 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Jackson began being mentioned as one of the premier QBs that the league had to offer. His overall play, since then, has gone in the other direction.

2020: 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 1,005 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns

2021: 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 767 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Although Jackson is confident in his ability to bounce back, we don’t share those same sentiments. For starters, Jackson’s elusiveness and creativity with the football tucked underneath his arm has dissipated over the past two seasons. Also, and more alarmingly, Jackson, who typically weighs 205 pounds, has ditched his normally slender frame in favor of a stouter one. With Jackson bulking up to 230 pounds, his otherworldly speed, and agility figure to slow down considerably because of it.

Unless Jackson has improved tremendously from the pocket, he’ll spend a lot more time in the pocket. Meaning, his numbers should fall considerably.

1. Derrick Henry

Before hitting the turf and clutching his leg as he riled in pain, the MVP award appeared to be Derrick Henry’s for the taking. With only eight games under his belt, Henry was clearly ahead of the rest of his running back contemporaries, rushing for 937 yards and 10 scores.

In back-to-back seasons prior to his unfortunate injury, Henry led the NFL in both of those previously mentioned categories.

Following a disappointing and transient postseason run where they met their demise in the very first round against the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry appears determined to bounce back. Nonetheless, despite his determination to return to the top of the running back food chain, he’s unlikely to do so.

For starters, with A.J. Brown now catching passes from the well-trained Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, the bulk of the offense will be run primarily through Henry. As a result, he’ll be facing stacked boxes and an arduous offensive burden, leading to his statical decline this upcoming season.

