NFL MVP ladder Week 15: Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy surge, CJ Stroud hype comes crashing down 

It was a big week for MVP contenders in the NFL. Several faced true tests and either came out as bona fide candidates for the prestigious award or saw their campaign take a massive hit. For CJ Stroud and others, this was a key week in the race for what seems to be a wide-open field. Here's how things stand.

Week 15 NFL MVP Contenders: 3 dark horse candidates who could come to the fore

3) Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is the best player on an undeniably talented San Francisco 49ers offense. Even with how well Brock Purdy is playing, the favorite in SF should be CMC. The quarterback bias means that that would never happen, but it's a shame. McCaffrey has been one of the best offensive players in the league and is a deserving candidate. He stands out amongst a deep offense with All-Pro players, and he's still a longshot for the award.

2) Patrick Mahomes

Can Patrick Mahomes turn it around?

At this point, it's hard to envision Patrick Mahomes repeating as MVP. However, he is not someone that can be ruled out. If his wide receivers stop dropping key passes and making incomprehensible penalties, the team would do a lot better and Mahomes' numbers would improve. If Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdez-Scantling can learn to catch the ball and line up onsides, the Chiefs would be 10-3 at least and the outlook would be better, so there's time for Mahomes' MVP campaign to ramp back up.

1) Tyreek Hill

It remains a distinct possibility that an undeserving quarterback will be given the MVP award over the supremely deserving Hill. The wide receiver has transformed the offense in Miami, and yet, oddsmakers believe Tua Tagovailoa is more deserving. His odds are great and they're on the rise, but he should arguably be the favorite or at least second to Dak Prescott.

2023 NFL MVP odds for Week 15

Dak Prescott saw his odds rise after another stellar performance with just under 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. What helps his case is the fact that he roundly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brock Purdy is not far behind in the race, as his odds went up after the San Francisco 49ers handled the Seattle Seahawks. Here is the full list of MVP odds as of now (via VegasInsider):

Dak Prescott, +150

Brock Purdy +200

Lamar Jackson, +700

Jalen Hurts, +700

Tua Tagovaila, +800

Tyreek Hill, +1200

Patrick Mahomes, +1400

Josh Allen, +2000

Christian McCaffrey, +3500

CJ Stroud, +10000

Trevor Lawrence, +10000

The Miami Dolphins haven't played yet, so there's a very good chance that both Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa see their odds rise. As for everyone else, it was a brutal week for the CJ Stroud campaign.

The rookie quarterback played pretty poorly against the New York Jets. No one reasonable would fault him for struggling against a good defense and without two starting wide receivers, but the MVP award doesn't make any such concessions.

A couple of things will be vastly important for the MVP award moving forward, one of which is seeding. The last 10 MVPs have been a one or two seed, which makes it significantly harder for a player like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen to win the award.

It also means that the Dallas Cowboys need to win the division. Even if they finish as a wild card with a good record, that could hurt Dak Prescott's case. In a year where the QB play hasn't been as strong, he has stood out. Right now, he is more than deserving of the award, but will voters agree if he finishes 13-4 and gets the five seed?

Tyreek Hill also deserves more love. He's been the best offensive player arguably in the entire NFL, and his potentially record-breaking campaign should give him a boost, but instead, it seems to be helping Tua Tagovailoa's chances.