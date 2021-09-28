NFL MVP Race: Can Aaron Donald become the first defensive player to win the award in 35 years?

Aaron Donald might not be the first name that pops up when you talk about the NFL MVP race, but that's through no fault of his own. In an offense-centric league like the NFL, quarterbacks are usually the ones in the headlines, garnering praise and criticism for the fates and fortunes of their franchise.

Make no mistake, though. The Los Angeles Rams superstar is one of the best players in the NFL. Forget Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry. No one is more dominant, more important than Donald is to his franchise.

The resolute defensive lineman starred as he dismantled the Bucs' offensive line on Sunday. After such an impressive start, Donald is undoubtedly in the MVP race.

Thirty-five years have passed since a defensive player last won the MVP award. Generational linebacker Lawrence Taylor scooped up the award back then, and Donald is just as lethal as Taylor was.

Taylor changed the game for outside linebackers, while Aaron Donald is changing the game for defensive tackles. The Rams star illustrated all his capabilities against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Through three weeks, Donald is crushing his opponents. That level of greatness has vaulted him into the MVP race.

Can Donald win the MVP race?

Defensive players aren't usually crowned MVPs. Only two defenders have won the award in the history of the NFL. The defense doesn't get the highlights, clicks, or column inches. But by god, is it important.

Since 2014, Donald has crushed opponents as the greatest lineman in the NFL.

To begin with, Donald fits the run game superbly. He ranked fourth against the run last year, per Football Outsiders. Don't forget that Donald is not a traditional nose tackle.

Aaron Donald went to work again against the Bucs on Sunday as Bruce Arians' team managed 35 rushing yards in total.

Number 99 was front and center as he constantly bottled up runners. He was so imposing that the Bucs had -0.02 EPA on rushing plays. Moreover, the Bucs' rushing over success rate was 33.3%, well below the NFL average of 49.3%. Call that the Donald effect.

J.B. Long @JB_Long



Aaron Donald 90.1

Austin Corbett 83.8*

A'Shawn Robinson 83.6^

DeSean Jackson 82.4^

Leonard Floyd 79.5*

Rob Havenstein 75.2



*Season high

However, Donald isn't just a run-stuffing machine. He can destroy passing offenses by disrupting so many plans at the line of scrimmage. In the game on Sunday, he notched the fastest sack for the Rams. He's a pass-rusher, but he does all of this while playing in the middle and getting double-teamed.

Donald already has two sacks for the season, two more than Pro Bowl pass rusher Romeo Okwara. Furthermore, the Rams centrepiece has four hurries and eight pressures, despite the early days of the 2021 season.

Donald is the most important player for the Los Angeles Rams. He is one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the league. Colts guard Quenton Nelson labeled Donald as the best player in football after Week 2. Few would disagree with Nelson's assessment.

Can Aaron Donald win the MVP? Of course, he can. He's the most destructive, disruptive, and dominant player in the NFL. He's started the season brilliantly. If the Rams man continues to feast on offensive lines, Donald will have made his case as the no-brainer MVP.

