NFL new uniforms 2023: Ranking fresh fits, helmets from best to worst, feat. Colts and Seahawks

The 2023 NFL season is a couple of months away, and it's that time of the year when franchises release their new uniforms. As always, these kits, helmets and fits have garnered a lot of social media buzz. Some designs appear fire, while others would have been better left in the drafts.

So, as we await the rest of the 2023 NFL season kit drops, here are the best to worst new uniforms for the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Best to Worst NFL new uniforms in 2023

Here's a rundown of the best to worst new uniforms ahead of the 2023 National Football League season:

#1 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals heard all the slander about their franchise's direction in the offseason, and they responded in the most lit way possible. The Cardinals did a complete overhaul of their jersey package for 2023.

They stuck with their red, white and black color scheme but simplified their look with a new home, road and alternate set while keeping the same two helmet designs.

The new uniforms look fabulous. It will take something impressive to knock them off their perch.

#2 Cleveland Browns

Someone needs to give the Browns' designers a rise, as they've been cooking. The Cleveland Browns are throwing it way back in 2023, as they will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951.

After exclusively wearing all-orange lids for over 70 years, Cleveland will pair their white helmet with the throwback jerseys they last wore in 2021. The uniform set will be worn in Week 2 against the Steelers, Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets.

If the graphics are anything to go by, it's a great time to be a Cleveland new uniform collector.

#3 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are coming into a potentially transitional season in 2023 and have the perfect outfits for the task.

The Colts recently dropped their fresh new uniforms on the gram, and they look immaculate. Colts fans will be hoping that these new fits will inspire Anthony Richardson and co to a postseason run in 2023.

#4 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks recently unveiled their royal blue throwbacks. These throwback jerseys feature silver helmets, royal blue jerseys with silver and green accents, and silver pants with green and blue stripes.

The set will be worn in Week 8 against the Browns in Seattle. The new uniforms look fbulous, and it's Geno Smith's pose for us.

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs will start their post-Tom Brady era by returning their "Creamsicle” uniforms for Week 6 against the Lions.

The set features white helmets with the iconic “Bucco Bruce” logo, orange jerseys, white pants and orange and white socks. Imagine how awesome the GOAT would have looked slinging TDs to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in those new uniforms.

#6 Minnesota Vikings

The 1960-70s purple throwback is a nice touch, and we can imagine how great Justin Jefferson will look hitting the griddy in that uniform.

One of the greatest eras in Vikings history will be honored in Week 1 this season. The team will wear purple uniforms from the 1960s and 70s when the vaunted Purple People Eaters defense and quarterback Fran Tarkenton led the Vikings to multiple Super Bowl appearances.

#7 Philadelphia Eagles

The official throwback new uniforms for 2023 have yet to be released; a season ticket holder saw the jersey at a team store and posted it on Twitter.

The Eagles wore these Kelly Green throwback uniforms in 2010, but they will return now that the NFL has lifted its one-shell helmet rule. We hope it has more color than what we saw in the leaked teaser.

#8 Tennessee Titans

The Houston Oilers era represented one of the most successful eras of Titans' football.

So, it shouldn't be surprising that the franchise will wear Houston Oilers throwback uniforms for one game this season. While the design isn't out yet, we think it will be light blue with white helmets and red accents.

#9 Detroit Lions

E for effort. The Lions will have a new design in 2023, as the Lions plan to rock an alternate helmet in Week 8 against the Raiders and Week 18 against the Vikings.

The blue helmet will be paired with Detroit's all-gray alternate uniforms. This new fit leaves much to be desired, especially as they will be rocking blue helmets on all-gray alternates. Ugh, we shrug at the potential fashion misstep.

#10 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos didn't have a good enough 2022 season to put us in this kind of suspense.

Precious little is known about the Broncos' new design other than that it will be revealed on July 25, 2023. The franchise tweeted a teased photo, leaving us wondering what they're up to.

Is it a new helmet or a fresh throwback jersey? An alternate jersey? We will have to wait and find out, but till then, they're last on our list.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence