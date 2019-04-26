NFL News: Arizona Cardinals draft Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Kyler Murray

The 2019 NFL Draft is up and running folks, and we have already had our first NFL Draft hat presented. With the first overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals have decided to draft quarterback Kyler Murray from the University of Oklahoma.

The Cardinals had the worst record in the NFL last season when they finished with a poor 3-13 record by the end of the regular season. As a result, they did wind up with the first overall pick for the current NFL Draft. However, a lot of blame fell on the then-rookie quarterback Josh Rosen who finished with a passer rating of only 66.7.

Having already fired Steve Wilks the day the regular season ended, Arizona then went on to sign Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach. The former Texas A&M offensive coordinator had been trying to recruit Kyler Murray since he was a sophomore in high school, so it only made sense that he would try to draft the Oklahoma Sooners' starting quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Just earlier this week, rumors started circling that after having almost implied that they were going to draft Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, the Cardinals were mulling going a different direction with the situation of Josh Rosen making things complicated.

All those reports were quashed today when Arizona decided to do what they had planned all along, as they drafted the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

It was only 11 months ago that the Oakland Athletics had selected Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. Despite agreeing to be present during the 2019 Spring training, Murray ended up entering the NFL Draft after a phenomenal season with the Sooners.

However, all's well that ends well. Murray is now well poised to be the franchise quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals.

For the Cardinals, one can only hope that Kingsbury and Murray can stir some trouble in the NFL. For Josh Rosen though, things are up in the air as to where he will be throwing passes come September.