NFL News: Detroit Lions hire Duce Staley as Assistant Head Coach

The Detroit Lions have not wasted much time revamping their coaching staff after the regular season ended a few weeks ago. After bringing on former New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell as the leading man to replace Matt Patricia, the team has brought in Philadelphia Eagles assistant head coach and former NFL running back Duce Staley to assist Campbell with establishing a new culture in the Motor City.

Go behind the scenes for highlights from Dan Campbell's first day as Detroit #Lions Head Coach.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/csz2lpXRsS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 22, 2021

Staley’s departure from the Eagles comes at an interesting time, as just a couple of weeks ago, Philadelphia owner Jeffrey Lurie identified him as one of the best candidates in the team’s search. It seems like Staley and his agent did not buy that he was a legitimate candidate for the main job with the Eagles, as it was reported yesterday that the coach did not want to be under contract with the team any longer. It may not be a coincidence that he secured a position with the Detroit Lions just a day after this request.

NFL News: Detroit Lions have made some interesting coaching appointments

As a coach, Staley has worked with the Eagles in some capacity since 2011, when he was hired by the team as a quality control assistant by his former head coach Andy Reid. Since that time, he has ascended to the level of running backs coach and assistant head coach, but had not been given additional promotions despite being included in conversations for offensive coordinator and head coaching positions throughout the past decade.

The Lions said they hired Dan Campbell in part because of his ability to hire a great staff around him. It's hard to dispute the early results, with Duce Staley the latest heavy-hitter to choose Detroit over other opportunities https://t.co/Yqh5R8WPHS pic.twitter.com/eyqhuP3y98 — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) January 25, 2021

The hire is an interesting one for the Detroit Lions, who recently brought in former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as the offensive coordinator and an additional senior hire. Like Staley, Lynn was a former NFL running back, which could mean that the Detroit Lions will look to transition their offense into a ball control style with RB De’Andre Swift leading the way.

Staley spent ten years in the NFL as a player, with seven of those years being spent in Philadelphia from 1997-2003. In that time frame, he rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of those seasons with the team, and played in all 16 games in five of seven years. He spent the final three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he was not as effective in his second NFL stop, he did win a Super Bowl ring with the team in the 2005-2006 season.