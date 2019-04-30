NFL News: Josh Rosen makes cheeky remark on the widespread attention he got for unfollowing the Cardinals on social media

Josh Rosen

Ever since being traded by the Arizona Cardinals to Miami Dolphins, Josh Rosen has handled all the attention coming his way as well as his exit from the Cardinals as maturely as one could ask for. However, Rosen had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media even before his trade was made official and that led to a lot of backlash.

The new Miami quarterback has now addressed the insane amount of attention he got for the same but with a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Arizona did the predictable in the 2019 NFL Draft when they drafted quarterback Kyler Murray from Oklahoma with the first overall pick. Immediately, speculation regarding Rosen's future started doing the rounds which was heightened by the fact that he had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media.

Rosen did receive a lot of flak for the same with former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith calling him out on NFL Network.

Goodness... Steve Smith just UNLOADED on Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/8mCrb9yoxx — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) April 26, 2019

Rosen was finally traded to Miami Dolphins for their 2nd round pick (62nd overall) - with which the Cardinals drafted Andy Isabella - as well as a 2020 fifth round pick.

Josh Rosen laughed off the attention he got after he unfollowed the Cardinals with a cheeky statement:

"I wonder if I unfollow Parley for the Oceans [a climate change awareness group], that will bring the same kind of attention for their organization, and maybe we can save the planet.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Rosen then went on to admit that he was ready to compete for the starting spot in Arizona but felt that he wouldn't get a fair shot.

Rosen showed great maturity during his exit from the Cardinals but he now has a point to prove and the Miami Dolphins will give him the perfect opportunity to do just that. One can now only hope that Rosen fully develops into the potential he had displayed during his UCLA years.