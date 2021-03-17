NFL News: Lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson for sexual assault

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been in the spotlight since first requesting a trade away from the team. Watson will have a bigger spotlight on him now, as a lawsuit has been filed against him for sexual assault of a woman.

NFL News: Too early to determine whether Deshaun Watson is guilty or innocent

The 25-year-old QB took to Twitter to state that he is aware that a lawsuit has been filed against him.

The woman, who has been identified as a female masseuse, has stated that Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted her when she was giving the Pro Bowl QB a massage. He reportedly "went too far," but nothing beyond this was reported.

Deshaun Watson has been the focus for most teams since he requested a trade, as the organization (Houston Texans) continues to state that they will not trade the Pro Bowl QB.

GM Nick Caserio and HC David Culley are determined to keep the young QB in hopes of fixing the relations between them. So far, they have failed to bring in offensive help for Watson, which is one of the many reasons why he requested to be traded.

With the sexual assault lawsuit now upon him, Deshaun Watson will now have much more to worry about. The NFL office will likely begin their investigation in the coming days, but this could hurt Deshaun Watson's value if he is deemed guilty.

Advertisement

However, the Texans would not release him on this basis. Watson plans to lawyer himself up as he has assured fans that he did nothing wrong. Fans on social media have also determined that the lawyer accusing Watson of sexual assault is known to be an attention-seeking lawyer.

This is a developing story and we will learn more as information from the lawsuit continues to flow through the media.