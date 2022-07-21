"Peyton Manning initially pleaded" - NFL insider reveals how Hall of Famer begged Colts to let him stay before drafting Andrew Luck

Peyton Manning was a centerpiece of the Colts franchise during the 2000s. His best season with the team came in 2004, when he threw for 4,557 yards, 49 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions.

However, in 2012, another similar talent fell to the Colts. A 6"4' Stanford product that had NFL coaches and fans raving. This was none other than Andrew Luck. With Manning coming off a career-threatening neck injury, the Colts decided it was time to move on from their superstar quarterback. They subsequently transitioned into the future with Luck onboard.

Signing with the Broncos in 2012, the veteran got his redemption by guiding the side to a Super Bowl 50 victory. But according to NFL insider Zak Keefer, the five-time MVP never wanted to leave Indy in the first place.

"He initially pleaded with Jim Irsay (Colts owner), suggesting that if the Colts were set on drafting Andrew Luck, that he, Peyton Manning, franchise legend, would stay and mentor him for a few years."

While talking to The Athletic, Keefer said that Irsay made the call to let the franchise legend walk. This was in light of how people had doubts over whether the quarterback would return the same player that he was post-injury.

"Irsay knew — he couldn’t sit Luck behind Peyton, who no one, at that point, knew if he’d ever be the same player again.”

Peyton Manning's Denver comeback the ultimate redemption tale

After being released by the Colts, Peyton Manning had a point to prove. He wasn't done yet, and boy did he make the franchise that drafted him regret passing on him.

After joining the Broncos, the quarterback got back to his very best and guided the franchise to Super Bowl XLVIII. Winning his fifth career league MVP award that season, the quarterback though stuttered at the final hurdle, falling prey to the Seahawks.

But yet again, the Sheriff showed that he still had some more gas left in the tank. In 2015, the quarterback came out on top in Super Bowl 50, where he ultimately signed off on a legendary NFL career.

Peyton Manning will go down in the NFL history books as arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The five-time regular season MVP entered the league as one of the most hyped prospects of his time, having been drafted first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.

The quarterback would go on to set multiple franchise records during his time in Indianapolis as the starting quarterback. He even guided them to their second-ever Super Bowl in 2007. The Tennessee product was brought in to deliver silverware and that he did so in emphatic fashion, breaking the franchise's nearly four-decade-long Lombardi drought.

