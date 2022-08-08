NFL News Round-Up: Kareem Hunt requests trade from Browns, Matthew Stafford gives update on elbow injury and more - August 7, 2022

It's another day, so there is a heap of NFL news to dive into. The league officially kicked off its season with the Hall of Fame game. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders got things underway.

A 27-11 win for the Raiders got their preseason off to a good start. This time of the year is when all 32 teams are really cautious with practice. They do not want to get any injuries this close to the season. During their opening preseason games, almost no starters play.

Yesterday, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took part in team drills. This was truly a sight for Saints' fans' sore eyes. At one point, Thomas was the best receiver in football. Injuries, unfortunately, have caused him to miss significant time.

Then, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule discussed the team's starting quarterback job. He stated a decision won't be made until after the team's second NFL preseason game against the Patriots on August 19.

Today, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade away from the AFC franchise. This was quickly shut down by the Browns. The running back has fallen down the pecking order as Nick Chubb is the team's starting back.

L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave an update on his elbow injury that has kept him sidelined for the last few practices. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw at practice today. He said he wanted to be smart when throwing the ball.

Kareem Hunt requests trade from Browns

The 27-year-old running back has reportedly requested a trade away from the AFC franchise, according to Mary Kay Cabot. The Browns turned down the request.

The running back only managed eight games last year due to injuries. He has not surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark since his rookie season in Kansas City.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns approach the situation, knowing that a player doesnt want to be there.

Matthew Stafford gives update on elbow injury

Los Angeles Rams NFL Training Camp

L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with an elbow injury for the last week or so. The Super Bowl winner was kept on lighter duties by head coach Sean McVay as they look to manage his star's injury.

Stafford spoke to the media after practice and said that he felt like he could make any throw he wanted.

Stafford said via nfl.com:

"I don't know if you guys were watching. I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. I'm just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there."

Despite Stafford saying he can make every throw, the Rams will still likely be cautious with its star quarterback.

Mike McDaniel pleased with Dolphins running back room

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most fascinating teams to watch in 2022. The signings of Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Cedric Wilson and Terron Armstead have strengthened the team. But the running back room is where McDaniel is excited.

The Dolphins head coach spoke to the media on Sunday. He said it is one of his favorite rooms he has been around.

McDaniel said via nfl.com:

"I'm very, very happy with that room. It's one of my favorite rooms I've been around. The competition is fierce, but they're bringing the best out of each other. They get along. … They want to win the job."

This year could be running back by committee. The likes of Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Miles Gaskins will all try to get their hands on the ball in the new NFL season.

