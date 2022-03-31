NFL News Roundup - Bruce Arians steps down as Buccaneers HC; Antonio Brown provides update on his playing future and more - 31 March 2022

This NFL offseason has seen some shocking retirements and unretirements. From Tom Brady calling it a day on his monumental NFL career to him deciding to unretire just 40 days later, this offseason hasn't stopped throwing surprises. More storylines continue to engross NFL fans from across the globe. We give you a rundown on some of the biggest headline-makers thus far.

Todd Bowles takes over as Bucs head coach with Bruce Arians stepping into new role

Bruce Arians shocked the world on Wednesday evening when he informed his decision to step down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians joined the franchise back in 2019 and helped them win a Super Bowl in just his second season.

Arians, though, won't be away from football as the team informed he'll be transitioning to a front office role as a senior football consultant.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach. Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach.

The team also informed that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as the team's new head coach. Bowles has experience of being in this role. Bowles earlier coached the New York Jets to a 24-40 record during his three-year stint.

Antonio Brown open to ankle surgery only if NFL team commits to him

Antonio Brown isn't one to shy away from headlines. The wide receiver has had a turbulent few years where he's gone from being suspended, to winning a Super Bowl, and then subsequently walking out mid-game during a game against the Jets only to see his contract being terminated.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Brown can sign for any team he wishes to. But his persistent ankle injury is something that might deter teams from signing him. Brown, though, while talking to TMZ Sports said that he'll sort his ankle out with surgery only once a team commits to him:

"I need to get my ankle fixed, but I just want to make sure I got an obligation or a commitment from a team... It's a lot for a guy to go do surgery without an idea of where you gonna work, or who you going to work for."

There was one team, though, that Brown categorically ruled out joining. And it's no surprise it was the Buccaneers:

"I don't think that's a possibility. How things were handled. How I was handled in regards to the injury. [They] just weren't able to use me for my value. My true value."

Two-time Super Bowl winner Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13-season career

Former Philadelphia Eagle, Malcolm Jenkins, announced retirement after a stellar 13-year career in the NFL.

Over the years, Malcolm won two Super Bowl rings while getting three Pro-Bowl nods in the process.

Jenkins played a total of 199 games in his NFL career through which he compiled 21 interceptions, seven touchdowns, 13.5 sacks and 1,044 total tackles.

