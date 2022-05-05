NFL News Roundup: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in automobile crash; Deebo Samuel hinting at possible 49ers U-turn and more - 5 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has spoilt fans with trades and free agent signings galore. With the NFL Draft now out of the way, franchises are now looking to plug any gaps left on their roster.

The future of numerous NFL superstars still hangs in the balance. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Deebo Samuel provides hope for San Francisco 49ers fans

In yet another twist in Deebo Samuel's trade saga, the 49ers wide receiver seems to have had a change of heart. The Pro Bowler had earlier openly asked for a trade that was rejected by the franchise's front office.

Now it seems that the two have finally reached a breakthrough. The talented wide receiver is once again following the 49ers on Instagram. While the reasoning behind him following the team online again is unknown, it does hint at improved relations between the two parties.

Samuel had recently cleansed his social media of any 49ers-related content, including removing his profile picture and unfollowing the team.

NFL star Darius Leonard opens up on his battles with mental health

Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts recently gave an candid and emotional interview into his struggles with mental health and a recent ankle injury, which derailed his bid for a Defensive Player of the Year award:

"Last year, I wasn’t in the right mental space to hold everybody accountable. I felt like I let the team down in that aspect in the last two games."

In the report by the Indy Star, Leonard even talked about how he fell out of love with the gridiron:

"In this profession, sometimes you feel like you don’t have a say so in your personal life just because it’s all football, all football. When you feel like you have to hold a shade up on your personal life because of your football life, it eats you up... I fell out of love with the game. I wasn’t enjoying it anymore."

The superstar, though, has since been working on his mental wellbeing and is now gearing up for another season of NFL football.

Jerry Jones released from hospital after minor automobile crash

Jerry Jones was involved in a minor automobile crash on Wednesday in Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys owner thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries.

As per NFL.com, Jones was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital following the incident and has since been released. More details are emerging about the crash, but for now it is unclear whether to not there were more people in the automobile during the time of the crash.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar