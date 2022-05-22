NFL News Roundup: Commanders owner Dan Snyder in hot water yet again; Deshaun Watson's lawyer provides timeline on possible suspension and more - 22 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has seen a seismic shift in the landscape of the league. With a flurry of blockbuster trades taking place, multiple teams now have new superstars to bank on going into the next season.

But it's not just developments on the field that have caused a stir. NFL fans have been treated to plenty of off-field drama as well, which could potentially change the face of the league entirely. With so much happening on a daily basis, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Jalen Ramsey issues Super Bowl challenge to Leonard Fournette

Jalen Ramsey is known for his fierce competitive spirit when on the field. After tasting Super Bowl success with the LA Rams last season, the All-Pro corner is now looking to run it back in 2022.

But before enjoying success with the Rams, Ramsey was on a Jacksonville Jaguars roster which lost multiple key stars in quick succession. One such other talent was running back Leonard Fournette.

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol… but tie breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins 7⃣ Leonard Fournette @_fournette now we 2 Super Bowl champions I lost to this dude with the cookie bush,now we 2 Super Bowl champions I lost to this dude with the cookie bush, 😂😂😂😂😂 now we 2 Super Bowl champions https://t.co/VJ9Q527viu I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol… but tie breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins twitter.com/_fournette/sta… 😂😂😂😂😂 I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol… but tie breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins twitter.com/_fournette/sta…

Fournette went on to achieve Super Bowl success as well with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After posting a photo of him alongside his former teammate, Ramsey reached out to issue a playful challenge to Fournette - who can get to two Super Bowl rings first.

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer believes league will decide on Browns quarterback's future by June

Over the course of the 2021 NFL season, as many 22 women have come forward to accuse then Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Tuesday's episode of HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will have @soledadobrien sitting down with "several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct... for their first ever national TV interview," per an HBO press release. Tuesday's episode of HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will have @soledadobrien sitting down with "several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct... for their first ever national TV interview," per an HBO press release.

Even after a trade to the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback's future in the league remains uncertain. While two Texas grand juries have since declined to indict the quarterback considering the evidence presented, the league is yet to make a decision on his future under possible violation of its own personal conduct policy.

As per a report by Cleveland.com, though, his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, recently hinted that the NFL could possibly make a decision on Watson’s suspension by June:

"We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever."

Dan Snyder could potentially lose comtrol of Commanders due to other NFL owners

Over the years, Dan Snyder has built quite a reputation for himself in the NFL. The Washington Commanders owner has been embroiled in controversy for years now and it seems like every other day some new developments see him sink further down the rabbit hole.

Now, according to a report by USA Today, other NFL owners are frustrated with the ill repute that the Commanders owner has brought to the league and want him out. One franchise owner reportedly stated that the group is “counting votes” as to Snyder.

The 57-year-old, who has owned the franchise for two decades now, is treading on thin ice. As per PFT, 24 NFL franchise owners will have to vote against him to oust him from the league. Even then, he is expected to carry out a legal fight so as to not relinquish ownership of the Washington-based franchise.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar