NFL News Roundup: Deshaun Watson fronts media, Robert Quinn skips Bears mini camp, and more - June 14, 2022

Another day in the NFL and there is more news for people to get their heads around. Most of the 32 NFL teams are currently going through their mandatory mini camps and as expected, several storylines have come out of them.

Some teams are still missing star players as they hold out for better contracts. Others, meanwhile, are developing new offensive and defensive schemes. A few more are picking up from where they left off last season.

Here are the latest NFL headlines from June 14, 2022:

Deshaun Watson fronts NFL media for first time since March

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Deshaun Watson fronted the media today and as expected, many questions centered around the 24 civil suits leveled against him. The quarterback again reiterated that he did not assault anyone.

Watson said (via NFL.com):

"No, like I said I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone. I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."

The Cleveland Browns quarterback could be suspended for his alleged actions, with many wanting Watson to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

Robert Quinn skips Bears mini camp

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn was absent from the team's mandatory mini camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There is reportedly huge uncertainty over Quinn's future with the NFC franchise.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #Bears star pass-rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins today. Quinn is away from the team training on his own. Sources: #Bears star pass-rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins today. Quinn is away from the team training on his own.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media after Tuesday's activities and was short with his response as to why Quinn was absent. Eberflus said:

"We're not talking about that as an organization. Obviously we'd hoped he'd be here. He's not."

Quinn was sensational for the Bears last season, totalling 18.5 sacks from his 16 games as he showed the league he is still a force to be reckoned with. Chicago will be hoping to have Quinn come Week 1, but as things stand, it does not look good for the NFC franchise.

McCarthy to use Dak Prescott in the run game in 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has said that he plans to use Dak Prescott's running ability more as part of the offense in 2022.

Prescott only returned last season from the horrific ankle and leg injuries he suffered against the Giants back in 2020. However, he was barely seen in any quarterback draws or run plays during the campaign.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott: “I think I’m so much further along than I was at this time last year. My confidence is through the roof.” Dak Prescott: “I think I’m so much further along than I was at this time last year. My confidence is through the roof.”

McCarthy spoke to the media on Tuesday and stated that he plans on using Prescott's running ability more in 2022. He said:

"I think like anything, this is year three in the offense and the opportunity to move more potentially than he did in the past, as far as what he's being asked to do. I think he's clearly, the thing that jumps out to me, is his movement ability in the scramble drills and scramble situations."

McCarthy added:

"The way he activates scramble drills. He's gotten more reps at it, it's more natural to him, so he looks really good."

Prescott is not the most agile quarterback in the league, but he still has enough speed to be used as a focal point of the offense. The league has seen his running ability on show numerous times and it would add another dimension to the Cowboys' offense this season.

