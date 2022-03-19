NFL News Roundup: Browns trade for Deshaun Watson in dramatic U-turn; JuJu now a part of Chiefs kingdom and more - 19 March, 2022

It might be the offseason, but the NFL continues to throw surprises at fans every day of the week. With this window seeing blockbuster trades like Russell Wilson's move to Denver and Davante Adams' switch to Las Vegas, the league is overgoing a change of seismic proportions.

Adding to that list is yet another blockbuster trade involving a franchise QB in the stacked AFC. This trade and many more signings went through in what can only be described as the NFL's version of March Madness.

Browns sign Deshaun Watson to biggest full-guaranteed contract in NFL history

After much delibaration, Deshaun Watson has made a decision on where he wishes to play football in 2021. Watson will be taking his talents far up north to the city of Cleveland.

The massive trade went through on Friday evening as the Browns finally got their hands on the franchise QB they were looking for. The deal will see the Texans get three first-round picks and multiple other middle and late-rounders.

Watson too will be bagging in a historic figure of $230 million all in guaranteed money. The 26-year-old QB's new contract will stretch across five seasons. The Browns, of course, have been smart about how to manoveur through the contract.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Important contract note for Deshaun Watson, who got a 5-year, $230M contract. His base salary for 2022 is $1M, which means if he’s suspended, it’ll come out of that base. Important contract note for Deshaun Watson, who got a 5-year, $230M contract. His base salary for 2022 is $1M, which means if he’s suspended, it’ll come out of that base.

Given the chances of Watson missing a chunk or the whole of the 2022 NFL season over sexual misconduct allegations, the franchise has kept his base salary to $1 million for 2022. In the end, Watson seemed rather happy to be out of Houston.

JuJu Smith-Schuster set to team up with Patrick Mahomes

A move that got overshadowed by the Deshaun Watson madness was former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Field Yates @FieldYates JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source.

The 2018 Pro Bowler signed with the Chiefs to a one-year contract similar to the one he played on during his final season with the Steelers. Smith now joins the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce to form one of the league's most formidable offensive units.

Legendary NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at the age of 67

The man commonly referred to as 'The Professor' among the NFL community is no more. Legendary NFL reporter John Clayton passed away on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

ESPN @espn John Clayton, one of our NFL insiders who expertly covered the league for more than 20 years at ESPN, died Friday at 67 after a brief illness.



We all learned something from "The Professor" over the years and we will miss him dearly. John Clayton, one of our NFL insiders who expertly covered the league for more than 20 years at ESPN, died Friday at 67 after a brief illness.We all learned something from "The Professor" over the years and we will miss him dearly. https://t.co/bfiPCPUYZo

Clayton worked as a league insider for over three decades, starting off his career back in 1972 covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, of which the veteran reporter was a committee member, expressed its condolences upon Clayton's passing:

"(His) impact and contribution to the game of football will be missed."

Clayton is survived by his wife Patricia, who he helped battle through multiple sclerosis, and their only son Gerald.

