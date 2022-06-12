NFL News Roundup: Police detective testifies against Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady speaks out on Rob Gronkowski return and more - June 11 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning have also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could change the outlook for the league itself, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Tom Brady hopeful of reunion with Rob Gronkowski in 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady has had quite an offseason. After deciding to retire, then unretire, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is chasing an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl ring.

The 44-year-old was part of mandatory minicamp alongside other Buccaneers superstars. But one notable face missing was that of Rob Gronkowski. The tight end is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season looms closer.

Brady was asked about talk of his former teammate returning to the roster. While the quarterback put no pressure on Gronk to return, he remained positive about a possible NFL reunion:

"I think it's just obviously totally up to him. We'd all love to play with him, but he's got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he's doing what's right for him, which is trying to figure it out."

The NFL's winngest quarterback of all-time continued:

"We don't have training camp for about six weeks, so whatever he's got to do to figure it out. We'll be hopeful if he does, and if he doesn't, then we still gotta go out there and figure out what to do."

Police detective testifies she believes Deshaun Watson committed sex crimes

The Deshaun Watson saga continues to throw twists and turns every day. And truth be told, it's not painting a pretty picture for the Cleveland Browns franchise. A Houston police detective, as per USA Today recently testified that she believes Deshaun Watson committed crimes after investigating 10 criminal complaints against him.

Detective Kamesha Baker expressed her opinion to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. She believes Watson committed criminal indecent assault, sexual assault and prostitution.

Baker testified in a pretrial deposition for the lawsuit against the NFL quarterback, where he was sued by 24 women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions between 2020 and early 2021.

Tyreek Hill claims Tua Tagovailoa more accurate than Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill's trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins was just one of the mega deals that went through this offseason. And ever since moving to the east coast, Hill has had a lot to say about his new quarterback.

The NFL All-Pro has not shyed away from hyping his new young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa despite the constant criticism the former Alabama product received last season.

Hill went as far as to claim that from what he's seen so far in training, Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes:

"Obviously, I’m gonna go with 15 (Mahomes) as the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day... I want it to hit me right in the bread basket just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70 (yards)."

A bold claim to make, and one that the Dolphins will have to back up in the upcoming 2022 NFL season, which is now less than 90 days away!

