NFL News Roundup: Drew Brees chooses family over broadcasting gig, Infamous former first overall pick JaMarcus Russell opens up on being labeled a bust and more - June 9 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning have also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could change the outlook for the league itself, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Drew Brees decides to end braocasting stint with NBC

Drew Brees made a lasting impact in the NFL thanks to his heroics with the New Orleans Saints. His time as a broadcaster, though, didn't last as long.

After a solitary year with NBC Sports, Drew Brees is officially out. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua confirmed to the Associated Press that Brees will make no appearances on the network's NFL broadcasts for the upcoming season. Bevacqua opened up a bit about the former NFL quarterback's decision to move away from the role as well:

"The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable."

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback desires to spend more time with his family after he called it time on his illustrious playing career at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Denver Broncos agree to sell team to a Walmart heir

The Denver Broncos are heading into a new era. The Walton-Penner family have officially entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the takeover of the franchise as per the team's official statement.

Denver Broncos @Broncos The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.



Statements: The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.Statements: https://t.co/tMcfuAifeS

The bid, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, will acquire the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust in a deal worth $4.65 billion. The bid, of course, is a record deal for an American sports franchise. Walton later said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos!”

Former Raiders QB JaMarcus Russell claims to be "a king" despite NFL failures

JaMarcus Russell is widely regarded as one of the biggest draft busts of all time. The LSU product was picked with the first overall pick by the Raiders and Al Davis back in 2007.

Widely regarded as the most electric quarterback in his draft class, Russell's short and disastrous stint in the league was well documented for the world to see.

In a recent sit-down with The Players Tribune, Russell opened up on his thoughts on being labeled a draft bust:

"I was Mr. Football for the whole state of Alabama. I brought Nick Saban to the neighborhood. I got millions to wear some Nike shoes. And to play the game I love. I was the second Black quarterback to go No. 1, after Mike Vick. I ain’t no failure. I’m a King. I’m still."

The former quarterback, though, did admit that he should've done better with the opportunities he had but could capitalize on due to turbulent personal circumstances:

"Was I perfect? As a player? As a person? Hell no. I shouldn’t have been sippin’ like that, in the NFL. I should’ve stayed in better shape. I should’ve been more of a student of the game. I got to live with my mistakes. I’d do it 10 times differently today if I was coming up in a different era."

JaMarcus Russell had signed a record six-year, $61,000,000 contract with the Raiders of which $32,000,000 was in guaranteed money.

