NFL News Roundup: Ferguson death ruled an accident, Cooper embracing Browns role and more - July 1 2022

The NFL is the biggest sporting league on the planet and with that comes ample amounts of daily news. It can be hard to wrap your head around the fact that there are 32 teams in the league and each produces enough headlines to keep people busy for months on end.

We have updates on the death of Jaylon Ferguson and how Amari Cooper is embracing his new team. As is the case again today, news has been flowing thick and fast across the NFL and we have the latest news right here for you to sink your teeth into.

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled an accident

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

News broke earlier today regarding the cause of death for Baltimore Ravens defensive end/linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. The 26-year-old passed away last month after being found at a home in Baltimore unresponsive by police officers.

The cause of his tragic passing has now been revealed. A statement via TMZ Sports, Ferguson's death was a result of the effects of fentanyl and cocaine combined.

The 26-year-old played three seasons for the Ravens after being taken in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cooper now a leader for the Browns

Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns after having a fruitful spell with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper is now on his third NFL team and has seen his fair share of trials and tribulations across his journey.

The 28-year-old is adjusting well to his new surroundings. Given his age, he is now seen as a leader of the Browns receiving room, something that he feels comfortable with.

Cooper spoke with Anthony Poisal of cleveland.com about his new role.

Cooper said:

"A lot of leadership comes with experience and age. It becomes easier and easier over time because, from what I see now, leadership is just experience. It's so easy to lead once you have that experience because everything these young guys are going through, you either went through it or saw someone else previously on the team go through it, and you saw how the outcome was."

Michael Strahan believes Kayvon Thibodeaux will bring joy to Giants fans

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

If any player is equipped to comment on how good a defensive player can be, then former Giants star Michael Strahan is that guy. The Giants selected Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first-round of the 2022 NFL draft and Strahan has nothing but praise for the rookie pass rusher.

Strahan spoke on WFAN Sports Radio's show Tiki & Tierney with former teammate Tiki Barber and said:

"I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans for some years to come. I just hope he'll allow me to help him as much as I can if there's anything he needs."

The Giants have struggled over the last few years. However, with their recent draft haul, there is growing optimism that they will finally start to become more relevant in the NFC East.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Anthony Poisal of cleveland.com and WFAN Sports Radio's Tiki & Tierney and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far