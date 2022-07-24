NFL News Roundup: Insider provides update on Alvin Kamara suspension, Davante Adams make bold claim regarding Derek Carr, and more | July 23, 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to roll on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every day. While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on, off-the-field developments have gained steam in recent days.

With teams busy preparing for the new season, their rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the NFL on July 23, 2022.

Alvin Kamara could well play in Week One of 2022 NFL season

Earlier this offseason, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on felony battery charges following an incident at a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend. However, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the league is yet to make a decision on a suspension.

No firm timetable for a decision on potential discipline.



NFL still monitoring Alvin Kamara battery case, monitoring legal developments leading up to Aug. 1 court date. No firm timetable for a decision on potential discipline.

Fowler said that there is no set time frame timeframe for the punishment under the league's personal conduct policy. He could be put on paid leave by the NFL by way of the the commissioner's exempt list. If the league doesn't make a decision by September 8, then nothing will stop Kamara from suiting up for the Saints.

Davante Adams claims Raiders' Derek Carr is a future NFL Hall of Famer

Davante Adams made headlines earlier in the offseason following his unexpected trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2021 All-Pro left the Green Bay Packers to reunite with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

Moving on from Aaron Rodgers, many analysts and fans expect a decline in Adams' production for 2022. But the wide receiver doesn't seem to have any worry about it at all.

Instead, he compared both quarterbacks going as far to claim Carr to be a future Pro Football Hall of Famer while talking to CBS Sports:

"Any time you change QBs from a Hall of Famer to a Hall of Famer, it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment."

Former Broncos player Paul Duncan tragically passes away aged 35

Paul Duncan, a former football star of Notre Dame and ex-Denver Broncos player, tragically passed away aged 35. He played on the offensive line for the Fighting Irish from 2005 to 2009. The university put out a statement on social media mourning the death of their former star:

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father."

He joins the list of former players who lost this year, including former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found unresponsive last month in his apartment in Frisco, Texas. He was 38 years old.

