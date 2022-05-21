NFL News Roundup: Joe Burrow reveals Urban Meyer's sexist comments on his gameplay; $396,000 Tom Brady rookie trading card stirs up controversy and more - 21 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has been unlike any other thanks to the flurry of blockbuster trades and off-field drama that fans have been treated to. With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022.

With some superstars still remaining up for grabs, let's look at some of the most interesting storylines from the league so far.

Antonio Brown breaks up with R&B star Keyshia Cole

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and R&B star Keyshia Cole’s reported romance appears to be over as soon as it began. After a month or so of dating, with a publicized social media post and a collaboration between the two on Brown’s debut album Paradigm, the pair have called it quits.

In an Instagram Live chat with her friend EJ King, Cole indicated that she did not like the former NFL wide receiver's previous post where he had this to say:

“You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

Cole returned to Instagram (this time via Stories) to reiterate her feelings:

“Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now. I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what.. Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when [you] don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual.”

The former four-time NFL All-Pro, though, was not one to let her have the last word and went back at Cole with this response:

“Keyshia Cole, I’m a player man. We don’t want you Keyshia…I don’t go back. I go forward.”

Rare Tom Brady rookie NFL card sparks up controversy

On Thursday night, a Tom Brady rookie NFL card was sold for close to $400,000 on specialist collectables market place, PWCC. The purchase of the rare card, marked 1-of-1, is the latest in a long list of recent sales involving Brady memorabilia.

But what makes this one standout is that this claimed 1-of-1 trading card is the second of its kind. Back in the day, fake trading cards were circulated to make a quick dime. To combat this rampant issue, card companies eventually started to serial number their cards.

But after authenticating both cards, it seems that neither are counterfeit cards. When these card companies first started printing these rare rookie cards, for reasons only known to them, they would occasionally print a second copy which would later be destroyed in the factory itself. But this one seems to have gotten the slip.

Joe Burrow confesses Urban Meyer passed a sexist comment during his time at Ohio State

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was coached by Meyer at Ohio State before being picked No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he spoke about his own experience with the former Jaguars head coach:

"[Meyer's] the kind of guy that when a new guy gets there, he's going to put them in the fire and see how he responds. And so... my first couple years... he really stands right behind the quarterback. And if you make a bad throw, he's gonna let you know it."

The 2020 NFL Draft first overall pick further went on to say:

"...Some guys can handle it, some guys can't. And once you get through that, and he realizes, 'Oh, this guy's tough guy, good player works hard.' And then the relationship kind of switches to no more of a friend than a hard coach on you. So, you know, he got the best out of me, that's for sure. He told me I threw like a girl one time. "

This isn't the first time that the former NFL head coach has been in the spotlight for his words and actions. His tumultuous time with the Jaguars came to an end even before the end of the 2022 NFL season, not just due to his team's poor on-field performances but his actions off-the-field.

