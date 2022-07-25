NFL News Roundup: Jordan Poyer not holding out over contract issue, John Metchie gets leukemia diagnosis and more - July 24 2022

We are getting ever closer to the NFL season. Teams are beginning their preparations for the new campaign as they start training camps. As is always the way, training camp provides us with several headlines daily as players are battling it out for a roster spot. Some star players want a new contract. They are either holding out until they get one, or are present at camp, but are not participating.

Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer has reiterated his stance on training camp as he and the franchise continue to talk over a new deal. For most players, not having a new deal in place for at the beginning of training camp can be seen as a slap in the face. This is what leads to most holding out of training camp, but not for Poyer, who has repeatedly stated that all he wants to do is stay in Buffalo.

We also have news on John Metchie. The 22-year-old rookie wide receiver from the Houston Texans revealed his leukemia diagnosis. The franchise released a statement that said he will not be playing football this season. Instead, he will focus on his health and recovery.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL today.

Jordan Poyer was never going to hold out over contract issue

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

Jordan Poyer is Buffalo through and through. With the safety wanting a new contract, many thought that the 31-year-old could hold out of training camp in an attempt to force the Bills to get a move on with negotiations.

“Not in my head. I want to be here. That’s how I feel. I want to be here.”



Speaking to reporters after practice on Sunday, Poyer said that the thought of a holdout never crossed his mind.

Poyer said:

""Not in my mind, no. I want to be here. That's how I feel -- I want to be here."

It does feel like a matter of time before a new deal is agreed between Poyer and the Bills, which is a good sign for Buffalo fans.

John Metchie reveals leukemia diagnosis

Metchie as the 2022 NFL Combine

22-year-old Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie was recently diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia). The former Alabama star released a statement via the Texans which gave an update on his immediate future.

Houston Texans @HoustonTexans An update from John Metchie lll An update from John Metchie lll https://t.co/EH6OupXK42

It is hoped that the 22-year-old will make a full recovery and that he can finally start his NFL journey with the Texans. Just when that will be is not known, as clearly his health comes first.

NFL star Jalen Ramsey not placed on PUP list for Rams

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams received some good news at the start of their training camp preparations. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not being put on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

It was thought that the Rams would place Ramsey on the list as he continues to rehab his shoulder following surgery in June. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the team's doctors were the ones who made the call.

McVay said:

"We ended up not putting Ramsey on the PUP as a result of -- doctors cleared him in a limited fashion. That enables him to participate in a lot of the jog-throughs, the above-the-neck stuff. And to be able to have him out here with his teammates with all the different things that we ask of him, he felt good about that. And so, I think that's what's best for our football team. That's why we pivoted in that direction."

At least Ramsey can work out in some capacity and he can still be involved with the team on a daily basis as the Rams look to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

