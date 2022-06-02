NFL News Roundup: Legendary figure returns to cover of Madden 23, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski speaks up on latest Deshaun Watson development and more - 1 June 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning have also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could change the outlook for the league itself, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

John Madden set to be on cover of Madden 23

For the first time in over 20 years, John Madden will be on the cover of the next Madden football game, Madden 23. Madden, whom the game is named after, is arguably the biggest influencer of the game.

Thus, it only seemed fair to pay this respect to the star who sadly passed away last year at the age of 85. The cover is a remake of the first Madden cover released in 1988, featuring the man himself.

Madden was the cover of the franchise video game for the first 11 editions from 1988 to 2000. Eddie George became the first player to grace the cover for Madden 2001. There will be three different covers for Madden 23, all of which will feature Madden.

Cowboys, Texans and NFL raise funds to support Uvalde community

The world was left shocked by the events that went down last week at Robb Elementary School. A shooting claimed the lives of nineteen students, two teachers, and left seventeen wounded in Uvalde, Texas.

The NFL, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys have since teamed up to stand by the communities affected by this tragedy. Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced that Texans players have come together to raise $200,000 for the Robb School Memorial Fund. Texans owner Cal McNair matched the players donation to bring the donation total to $400,000 from the organization as per the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys matched the donation while the NFL Foundation announced $200K donations each to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Uvalde Strong Fund.

Coach Stefanski plays it safe with Deshaun Watson talk

The Deshaun Watson saga once again took an unexpected turn as a 23rd civil lawsuit has now been filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback for sexual misconduct. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, while talking to the media, was asked about his thoughts regarding the whole matter and here's what he had to say:

"I would tell you with all that, respectfully, I'm going to let the legal proceedings play out, and I'm respectful of that process."

He further went on to add that this doesn't affect anything regarding his position in the team:

"I think it goes back to the work we did prior to this. We've covered that. But I'll just continue to let the proceedings play out."

The NFL is still conducting its own investigation into the matter and a decision is expected sometime later this month.

