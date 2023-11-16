NFL News Roundup, Nov. 15: Latest on Deshaun Watson-less Browns, Mac Jones’ future with Patriots, and Frank Reich making another change for Bryce Young

Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the NFL season due to a shoulder injury and Mac Jones was spotted practicing with the starters. During the opening practice for teams looking forward to Week 11, there was plenty to talk about.

Roundup of all the key moments of Wednesday in the NFL

#1 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start for the Browns

The biggest news of the week have Deshaun Watson suffering a shoulder fracture that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Although he tried to push and play until the Browns are eliminated, doctors advised him against doing so.

Also on Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that starter duties will be handled to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the same who started the 3-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. P. J. Walker will be the backup.

#2 - Rob Gronkowski says Mac Jones should ask for a release

Mac Jones' situation with the New England Patriots is not at its best form currently, with the quarterback benched for Bailey Zappe during the NFL international game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. According to Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski, Mac Jones should demand his release from the team, since he's not respected there.

On Wednesday, Jones was spotted taking snaps from David Andrews, the starting center. The expectation is that the former first-round pick is going to be the starter next week once the Patriots return from their bye week.

#3 - Frank Reich re-takes playcalling duties for Panthers' offense

Im a season that has been going astonishingly bad for Carolina, head coach Frank Reich is once again taking offensive playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after handing the call sheet to his assistant a couple of weeks ago. According to Reich, the offense will remain mostly the same, with just around 10% different.

First-overall pick Bryce Young is struggling badly in his first NFL season, with not much help coming from his wide receivers or his offensive line - individual mistakes, however, are also coming to light week in and week out. Reich hopes to spark the offense to being competitive; his job could be in jeopardy if there's no improvement.

